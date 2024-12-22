Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton started life under new ownership with a gutsy 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were deserving of a share of the spoils as representatives from The Friedkin Group watched on from the stands. Both sides had chances but Sean Dyche’s men would have been delighted to have fought out successive goalless stalemates against a Premier League title challenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea had the first chance in the 10th minute but Pedro Neto’s tame shot was easily gathered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. On 18 minutes, the Blues’ maiden opportunity came via Ashley Young’s free-kick but Robert Sanchez made a comfortable save in the visiting goal.

Eight minutes later, Pickford was called into action to make a big stop. Chelsea dangerman Cole Palmer found the run of Nicolas Jackson in space but his first-time effort was repelled by Pickford.

Jackson then spurned a glorious opening in the 31st minute when he was left in all sorts of space during a corner but headed against the post before Pickford charged down Malo Guston’s follow-up.

Everton had their best chance with seven minutes of the first half remaining but Orel Mangala’s well-struck shot produced a good save from Sanchez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To their credit, the Blues made a bright start to the second half and should have broken the deadlock. Iliman Ndiaye’s teasing delivery found Jack Harrison in acres of space at the back post but he lacked composure and was spurned by Sanchez.

Chelsea started to have the better if things without really testing Pickford. And in the 76th minute, Everton went agonisingly close when substitute Jesper Lindstorm’s cross-cum-shot was parried by Sanchez into the path of Ndiaye, but his shot was drilled down by visiting defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

In truth, a draw was a fair result on the balance of things - and Everton supporters were happy with the result. They have now lost only two of their past 11 games, frustrating Arsenal and now Chelsea - and The Friedkin Group would have been satisfied with what they witnessed. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.]

Jordan Pickford - 8

Showed his importance yet again by making a huge save from Jackson in the first half, but was booked for remonstrating with referee Chris Kavanagh. Kept out a long-range shot in the second period but otherwise untested.

Ashley Young - 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Had a good battle with Jadon Sancho in the first period. But Sancho did start to get the better of things in the second half, with Young hacking down the Chelsea winger and earning a booking - his fifth of the season and will have to serve a one-game ban. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

James Tarkowski - 8

Pretty faultless in the first half and bizarrely had a free-kick given against him when clattered into. Gave Chelsea nothing in the second period and bailed Gueye out of trouble. Best performance of the season.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Did what was required in the first half. Pretty dominant in the second period and timed one sliding tackle on Palmer to perfection.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Got beat a couple of time by Pedro Neto down the flank but was solid for the most part. Did well in the second half but produced one rash challenge on Palmer just outside the box.

Jack Harrison - 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put a shift in down the flank in the first half without having a real impact. Simply had to do better with the chance he was gifted early in the second half, though. Having a real tough run and was subbed in the 73rd minute.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Buzzed about in the first half and nullified Cole Palmer for the most part. Continued with energy in the second half but almost got punished for losing the ball to Fernandez in his own half with six minutes left.

Orel Mangala - 6

Looked dangerous on the counter at times and must have thought he’d have opened the scoring with his effort. Neat and tidy after the break and had an effort late on that saw Sanchez sprawling to his right.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Had his moments in the first half but picked up a booking. Much more involved after the break, engineering Harrison’s chance before then going so close himself. Was a box of tricks and kept Chelsea guessing, forcing Axel Disasi to be booked for a foul.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Showed his discipline out of possession and tried to carry a threat on the counter, teeing-up Mangala’s first-half chance. Caused Chelsea son problems on the breakaway in the second half but did look to tire in the closing stages.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Positioning put Chelsea under pressure throughout but lacked service. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

Sub 1 - Beto (replaced Calvert-Lewin) - 6

Was a handful after his introduction.

Sub 2 - Seamus Coleman (replaced Young) - 6

Didn’t give Chelsea an inch.

Sub 3 - Jesper Lindstrom (replaced Harrison) - 6

Injected more pace down the flank, almost being the architect for an opener.