Everton’s wait for a pre-season victory continues as they suffered a 3-0 loss against Coventry City.

The Toffees were completely outplayed by the Championship side, with Ellis Simms coming back to haunt his former club by opening the scoring at the Coventry Building Society Arena. And while the defeat isn’t the end of the world, with a host of key players including Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski sidelined, worry among supporters may start to creep in that Sean Dyche’s side are winless in their first three games of the summer campaign.

Coventry had the first chance of the game when Simms, sold by Everton last summer, turned Mason Holgate and curled an effort towards the far corner - but his effort was blocked by team-mate Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Everton struggled to create goalscoring chances and Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled offside when he flashed wide, having taken the ball off a breaking Iliman Ndiaye.

On 15 minutes, Sky Blues midfielder Josh Eccles tried his luck from long range but his shot was headed over the bar by Michael Keane. But the home side opened the scoring seven minutes later through that man Simms. Everton failed to clear a Coventry corner and the ball bounced for Simms inside the box and he lashed beyond visiting goalkeeper Joao Virginia.

In the 26th minute, Virginia did well to ensure the Toffees remained just a goal behind as he gathered a well-struck shot from Jamie Allen. Then a minute later, Iliman Ndiaye had a sight on goal from around 25 yards but he blazed over.

Calvert-Lewin had an effort on goal on the half-hour mark but his shot took a deflection and Coventry keeper Oliver Dovin clutched low effort. But the Everton striker should have done far better three minutes before half-time when he latched onto a loose pass from the Sky Blues. Calvert-Lewin only had Dovin to beat but his finish was poor and easily saved.

Coventry dominated the second period and got their reward in the 62nd minute when Ephron Mason-Clark was picked out at the back post and headed home. Then with 14 minutes remaining, Mark Robins’ side profited from lacklustre Everton defending, with Victor Torp adding a third. The Blues were lucky they did not fall further behind only for Virginia to make an excellent stop from Elliot Betjemann.

Dyche will insist that building fitness is paramount and results do not matter until the opening day of the Premier League season against Brighton on 17 August. But he will want to see improvements from his troops before the curtain-raiser in two-and-a-half weeks. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Joao Virginia - 6 Little chance with the opening goal but kept hold of Allen's effort well after that. Left exposed for Coventry's second-half goals and managed to keep the score down when saving a Kasey Palmer free-kick and a close-range chance for Elliott Betjemann. Deserved better. | Getty Images

2 . Seamus Coleman - 4 Put on the back foot a couple of times by Ephron Mason-Clark in the first half then went down injured but thankfully could carry on. Then beaten too easily by Mason-Clark for Coventry's second goal at the back post and the third goal stemmed down his side. Subbed in the 77th minute. | Getty Images

3 . Michael Keane - Headed a long-range effort over the bar in the first half. May have got out to Simms quicker for the opener but had two men to mark. Made a clumsy foul in the second period to give away a dangerous free-kick, which was kept out by Virginia. | Getty Images

4 . Mason Holgate - 4 Turned by Simms too easily on two occasions in the first half. Made a couple of decent tackles in the second half, to his credit, but then got caught flat-footed and nutmegged before Coventry's third goal. | Getty Images