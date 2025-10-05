LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Jack Grealish of Everton celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings from the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton continued their unbeaten start at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium as they came from behind to earn a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

A second-half Iliman Ndiaye penalty and Jack Grealish’s maiden goal in stoppage-time earned the Toffees their first win in five matches and ended in-form Palace’s 19-game unbeaten streak.

David Moyes’ men were woeful in the opening 45 minutes but improved after the break to win a league game at their home on the banks of the River Mersey for the first time in more than a month.

Match report

Palace were much the better side in the first half and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had to make saves from Yeremy Pino, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The Blues’ best opening fell to Grealish but his shot was easily kept out by visiting keeper Dean Henderson. When the Eagles broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, it was well deserved. Palace were afforded far too much space and the ball was worked to Daniel Munoz to finish.

Everton did improve after the break, although the South Londoners continued to threaten. On the hour mark, Mateta burst his way towards goal and dinked the onrushing Pickford, but Jake O’Brien made a vital clearance. Four minutes later, Mateta had another opportunity when Pickford was off his line but stabbed wide.

In the 66th minute, substitute Charly Alcaraz forced a fine save out of Henderson. Then with 15 minutes remaining, Everton were given a golden chance to equalise. Tim Iroegbunam was felled by Palace defender Maxence Lacroix inside the penalty area, with referee Michael Salisbury immediately awarding a spot-kick. Ndiaye stepped up and kept his cool to equalise.

And in stoppage-time, Everton managed to dig out a winner. Ndiaye stood up a cross for Beto that was well saved by Henderson but as Munoz cleared, Grealish charged it down and the ball ricocheted into the back of the net to send the home faithful into raptures. The triumph moved the Toffees up to seventh in the Premier League table ahead of the international break.

Everton player ratings

Jordan Pickford - 7

Made a couple of decent stops in the first half but given little chance with the opener. Would have been glad to see Mateta’s two efforts not hit the back of the net and otherwise untested after the break.

Jake O’Brien - 6

Barely offered anything going forward and caught out a couple of times positionally. Made an important clearance to thwart Mateta’s goalbound shot after the break and switched to centre-back after Keane’s withdrawal where he did well.

James Tarkowski - 7

Won most things thrown his way in the first half and made a couple of blocks. Cut out a dangerous Sarr cross after the break and continued to dominate aerially.

Michael Keane - 7

Won plenty of headers and made several clearances in the first half. Stabbed an effort not too far wide in the second half but forced off injured in the 65th minute. Another solid display.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 5

So ponderous in possession in the first half. Wasted a couple of crossing opportunities in the second period.

James Garner - 6

Whipped in one decent cross in the first half and and did try to get things going. Kept plugging away after the break before being switched to right-back and made a fine challenge to stop an Adam Wharton shot.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 5

Lost the ball too frequently in the first period and lacked his usual energy. Improved in the second period but has had better games.

Tyler Dibling - 4

Struggled to get going in the first half bar one cross that was collected. Subbed at half-time having been anonymous.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Spent much of the first half on the periphery of things. Better when moved to the flank from the No.10 role after the break and kept his composure to slot the penalty. Then got to the byline to cross for Grealish’s winner.

Jack Grealish - 7

Had Everton’s best chance in the first half but that didn’t say much. Saw more of the ball after the break and showed desire to close down Munoz’s clearance and ricochet the ball into the back of the net. Clever to see the game out.

Thierno Barry - 4

Showed endeavour but didn’t impact the first half and wasted one dangerous breakaway. Subbed at the break.

Sub 1 - Carlos Alcaraz (replaced Dibling) - 7

Gave Everton so much more energy and thrust and was unlucky not to have netted. A positive displayed

Sub 2 - Beto (replaced Barry) - 6

Tried to cause havoc up front and make Palace uncomfortable and header saved by Henderson led to the winner.

Sub 3 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Keane) - 6

Won the penalty when getting himself into the box but looked a bit shaky at times.