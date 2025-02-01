Everton player ratings from the x-x victory over Leicester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the fastest goal in Everton history as they earned a comfortable 4-0 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The Toffees strolled to success, with Doucoure opening the scoring after just 10 seconds before Beto fired a first-half double. Then Iliman Ndiaye pounced in second-half stoppage-time as David Moyes secured a third successive victory since returning as manager, while Everton most importantly moved 10 points above the Premier League relegation zone.

The hosts made a start they probably couldn’t have even dreamed about and were ahead after 10.18 seconds - the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history and quickest in the club’s. Straight from kick-off, Doucoure latched onto a long punt forward before keeping his composure to finish into the far corner.

And just six minutes later, the Blues doubled their lead. James Tarkowski played a pinpoint pass that found the run of Beto, in the starting XI for the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who also did not panic and swept a shot into the far post.

Moyes’ men had the ball in the back of the net for a third time on 20 minutes but Jake O’Brien was flagged offside. Leicester managed to muster an effort on goal in the 25th minute but Victor Kristiansen blazed well over the crossbar.

Six minutes before half-time, James Garner - making his first start since October after a back injury - almost caught out Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermadsen at the near post. Then on the stroke of half-time, Everton continued their pressure and Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross found Douocure but he couldn’t keep his shot down.

Yet Everton would make their dominance count and put the game to bed by the interval. Beto raced away from the Leicester defence to get on the end of Garner’s through ball and poked home.

The home side continued to have the better openings in the second period, with Jesper Lindstrom having a shot saved and Iliman Ndiaye unable to find the far corner when he weaved his way into the Leicester box.

But Ndiaye was to get on the scoresheet in the dying embers as Leicester lost the ball cheaply and the Senegal international finished beyond Hermansen. There were jubilant scenes at full-time, with Everton climbing further away from a relegation battle. There is now a significant gap between the Toffees and the bottom three - and they are up to 15th in the table having leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 7

Didn’t have a single save to make in the first half and distribution was good. Kept hold of one shot down his throat but was off his line to clear the danger a couple of times.

Jake O’Brien - 7

Did well in and out of possession in the first half. Gave little away down his flank after the interval.

James Tarkowski - 8

Displayed fine vision to pick out Beto for Everton’s second goal and was excellent defensively in the first half. Mopped up everything that came his way in the second period.

Jarrad Branthwaite - 7

Won everything that came his way although that wasn’t too much in the first half. Much the same after the break.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 7

Gave Everton an outlet down the flank in the first half whipping in several crosses, with one that should have been buried by Doucoure. Played one magnificent raking pass to create Lindstrom’s chance in the second period. Subbed in the closing stages.

Jesper Lindstrom - 7

Not involved in any of the goals but was busy down the flank. Went close to netting in the 74th minute and that was to be his last involvement as he was subbed off.

James Garner - 8

A tour de force in the first half as he covered so much ground and his passing was sublime, culminating in an assist for the third goal. Kept things ticking in the second period and was unsurprisingly subbed in the 82nd minute. A fine performance making his first start since October.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 7

Battled away as per usual in the first half. Probably saw more of the ball after the interval and was always efficient.

Iliman Ndiaye - 8

Tried to get Leicester on the back foot whenever he could in the first half with the ball at his feet. Wriggled away from Leicester’s defence several times but couldn’t take a big chance in the 75th minute. However, made no mistake when he was given another chance to bag as he beat Hermansen with ease.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 8

Etched himself into Everton history with a brilliant finish. Continued to harry Leicester’s defence throughout the first half and passing was consistently good. Movement kept on causing issues for Leicester after the break and nearly had an assist when he teed up Lindstrom.

Beto - 9

Displayed all of his best qualities in the first half. Leicester couldn’t handle his movement and he took both goals excellently. Continued to torment Leicester in the second half with his runs and just couldn’t pick out the run of Ndiaye that would have led to a chance. Subbed to a standing ovation in the dying embers.

Sub 1 - Ashley Young (replaced Lindstrom) - 6

Came on at right-midfield before switching to left-back with his versatility key.

Sub 2 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Garner) - N/A

A first outing since October after his injury problems.

Sub 3 - Nathan Patterson (replaced Mykolenko) - N/A

Another game he finished off to help secure a win.

Sub 4 - Jack Harrison (replaced Beto) - N/A

Had a shot saved and was lively in his brief cameo.