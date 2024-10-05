Jordan Pickford of Everton reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United FC at Goodison Park on October 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores from the 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Everton recorded their first clean sheet of the Premier League season as they battled to a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

It was an evening to forget for ex-Toffees winger Anthony Gordon, who had a first-half penalty saved by Jordan Pickford in an encounter that was more exciting than scoreline suggested - and a share of the spoils was about fair..

Newcastle went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute when Bruno Guimaraes was left in acres of space at the back post and his shot beat Everton goalkeeper Pickford - but Iliman Ndiaye made a crucial goal-line block. Five minutes later, Everton mustered their first opportunity but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s shot was down the throat of Magpies keeper Nick Pope.

Then in the 18th minute, the Blues thought they had opened the scoring. Abdoulaye Doucoure sauntered into the box and his header found the top corner - but a VAR review deemed the midfielder offside.

There was another important VAR review in the 33rd minute when referee Craig Pawson was recommended to look at an incident after Everton captain James Tarkowski pulled down Sandro Tonali in the box. A penalty was awarded and Anthony Gordon - who left the Blues for Newcastle under a cloud in January 2023 - stepped up. But Pickford came to the home side’s rescue as he flew to his left to thwart his former Goodison team-mate.

Eddie Howe’s visitors did start getting on top and three minutes into the second period. Joelinton pulled back a cross for Tonali inside the six-yard box but Tarkowski atoned for his earlier error by making a pivotal block. Then it was Idrissa Gana Gueye’s turn to prevent a certain goal when he was well placed on the line to repel Tonali’s.

And just as it appeared Newcastle were tightening their grip, Everton were left aghast when Calvert-Lewin saw a shot saved by Pope and then went to ground inside the box from Dan Burn - but Pawson did not deem it to be a penalty and VAR official Chris Kavanagh concurred.

Both sides were pushing for a goal to settle matters in the closing stages - and neither could despite having big chances. Firstly, Gordon beat the offside trap and was left one-on-one with Pickford yet blazed over. Then in the 84th minute, Ndiaye stood up a cross that found Dwight McNeil unmarked although he couldn’t make any real purchase on his effort.

The two sides couldn’t be separated which, on the balance, was probably right. Everton displayed steel and grit they have been missing for much of this season - and that must be the building block. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

Jordan Pickford - 8

Confident with everything he did in the first half and read Gordon’s penalty like a book. Did well to parry a deflected cross around the post in the second period. Everton’s saviour - and a performance to savour.

James Garner - 7

Whipped in a fine cross for Doucoure’s disallowed goal and made an important clearance in the first half. Did get beaten once down the flank before the break and tasked with trying to shackle the breaking Joelinton after the break. Stood up to the challenge gamely.

James Tarkowski - 6

Stupidly hauled down Tonali that gave Newcastle their penalty and had his blushes spared by Pickford. Beaten too easily a couple of times, too. Much improved in the second half, though, with his block on Tonali’s effort crucial.

Michael Keane - 7

Committed an early foul but settled down after that and got across to make two important tackles. Did well after the interval and made a massive header in stoppage-time.

Ashley Young - 7

Did what was required of him in the first period. Stood up once by Gordon after the break but otherwise sound.

Orel Mangala - 6

Made one important clearance and was neat on the ball in the first half. Subbed in the 57th minute when more legs were needed.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - 6

D’dn’t quite time his run when he thought he’d opened the scoring. Drawn into a couple of fouls and could have kept the ball better at times. Better when he moved into a more advanced role.

Jack Harrison - 5

Worked hard in the first half but couldn’t really get going. The same in the second half before being replaced in the 68th minute.

Dwight McNeil - 5

Struggled to really impact the game in the first half and booked for a foul on Guimaraes. Flashed a couple of long-distance efforts wide of the target after the break and then fluffed his lines with a big chance in the closing stages.

Iliman Ndiaye - 6

Put Newcastle on the back foot at times without hurting the opposition in the first half. Got more opportunities to run at the Newcastle defence in the second period but again couldn’t create anything of not.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 6

Occupied the Newcastle defence without having any real service in the first half. Left isolated for much of the second half before he was kept out by a fine Pope save and then was adamant he should have had a penalty when battling for the loose ball.

Sub 1 - Idrissa Gana Gueye (replaced Mangala 62) - 7

Placed well to block Tonali’s effort and added more energy.

Sub 2 - Tim Iroegbunam (replaced Harrison 68) - 6