Everton still await a win in the pre-season campaign as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Toffees appear several weeks away from hitting their peak, with the game against the League Two side mainly to build match fitness - although travelling supporters will no doubt return to Merseyside somewhat disappointed.

James Garner broke the deadlock for the away side shortly after half-time but an Eli Campbell own goal and a Dan Chesters strike means Sean Dyche’s side have not proven triumphant in their opening two friendlies, having drew 3-3 with Sligo Rovers last week.

Salford looked the sharper of the two sides in the early stages but it was Everton who created the better chances. On eight minutes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked out Beto inside the box but he headed over. Four minutes later, Abdoulaye Doucoure shanked an effort wide from around 18 yard.

The home side then gave the Blues a big warning when Kyrell Malcolm prodded just wide on 16 minutes. Only seconds later, Everton launched a swift attack and Calvert-Lewin was left one-on-one with Salford goalkeeper Jamie Jones but he spurned the golden chance. There was otherwise little action for the remainder of the first half.

However, the breakthrough did finally arrive five minutes into the second period - and it went the way of the visitors. Substitute Youseff Chermiti won his side a free-kick just outside the Salford box and Garner stepped up to drill an effort into the far corner. Three minutes later, Harrison got on the end of a Campbell cross but his effort lacked purchased an was easily saved.

Dyche made wholesale changes on the hour-mark and sent on a raft of inexperienced players. That prompted Salford to get on top and equalised shortly after. Ben Woodburn’s header hit the post and the ball ricocheted to Campbell but he got his clearance all wrong and inadvertently steered into his own net.

Everton had a gilt-edged chance to retake the lead on 75 minutes when Neal Maupay slipped in Francis Okoronkwo - but his effort was saved. Then with four minutes remaining, Salford edged in front when Chesters got away from the Toffees’ defence and rounded substitute keeper Harry Tyrer before netting. Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1 . Joao Virginia - 7 Punched a cross clear and kept hold of a shot down his throat in the first half. Then made a decent stop from Stockton in the second period before being subbed in the 60th minute. | Getty Images

2 . Ashley Young - 6 Almost caused an issue early on when losing possession deep in his own half but otherwise didn't do much else wrong in the opening 45 minutes. Subbed at half-time. | Getty Images

3 . Michael Keane - 7 Solid to his credit and made a number of clearances. Subbed in the 60th minute. | Getty Images

4 . Mason Holgate - 6 Struggled with the physicality of Cole Stockton in the opening stages of the first half but soon got to grips. Subbed in the 60th minute. | Getty Images