Everton player ratings: several stars get 4/10 and only two 6/10s in West Ham loss - gallery
Everton player ratings from the 2-0 loss against West Ham at the London Stadium.
Everton’s sunk deeper into the Premier League relegation mire after suffering defeat at bottom-three rivals West Ham United.
The Toffees fell to a 2-0 loss as the pressure cranked up on manager Frank Lampard - with majority owner Farhad Moshiri watching from the London Stadium stands.
West Ham took the lead in the 34th minute when Jarrod Bowen finished after Everton couldn’t properly clear from a corner.
And it was that man Bowen who compounded the Toffees’ predicament when he fired home just seven minutes later.
Everton tried to find a way back into the second half but failed to create any clear-cut chances. If anything, it was West Ham who looked likelier to score as fears of relegation for the Blues worsened.
Here’s how we rated the Everton players.