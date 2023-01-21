Everton player ratings from the 2-0 loss against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Everton’s sunk deeper into the Premier League relegation mire after suffering defeat at bottom-three rivals West Ham United.

The Toffees fell to a 2-0 loss as the pressure cranked up on manager Frank Lampard - with majority owner Farhad Moshiri watching from the London Stadium stands.

West Ham took the lead in the 34th minute when Jarrod Bowen finished after Everton couldn’t properly clear from a corner.

And it was that man Bowen who compounded the Toffees’ predicament when he fired home just seven minutes later.

Everton tried to find a way back into the second half but failed to create any clear-cut chances. If anything, it was West Ham who looked likelier to score as fears of relegation for the Blues worsened.

Here’s how we rated the Everton players.

1. Jordan Pickford - 6 Made one fine stop in the first half and no chance with either goal. Saved superbly from Emerson in the second half to keep the scoreline down.

2. Yerry Mina - 5 Snatched at a good chance when the game was goalless and lost Bowen for West Ham's second. Caught out of position in the second period which led to Declan Rice almost adding a third.

3. Conor Coady - 5 Allowed Kurt Zouma to get in between him and Tarkowski for the opening goal. Made a good block in the closing stages but was again part of a leaky defensive performance.

4. James Tarkowski - 4 Beaten too easily in the air by Zouma which led to West Ham's opener. Then made a baffling decision to slide in on Michel Antonio, which completely backfired and yielded Bowen's second. Booked in the second half when skipped past by Bowen.