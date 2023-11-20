Everton have been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.

Everton's Premier League points deduction is unlikely to impact a takeover from 777 Partners.

But football finance expert Kieran Maguire has trepidation over the Miami-based firm becoming the Toffees' new owners.

Everton have been docked an unprecedented 10 points by the Premier League for breaking profit and sustainability rules. It was deemed that the club lost £124.5 million over a three-year period, with the Premier League's limit being £105 million. Everton have said they are 'shocked' by the decision and will lodge an appeal.

Majority owner Farhad Moshiri is in the process of selling his 94.1% stake in the Blues to 777 Partners. The Mirror reported over the weekend that 777 - who also own the likes of Genoa, Standard Liege and Hertha Berlin - could walk away from the deal because Everton may have to pay a £300 million compensation bill to Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley.

There have already been concerns about how 777 may fund a takeover of Everton, while there have been reports about their credibility from publication Josimar.

Maguire, speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, believes that the fact Everton have already received loans from 777 Partners - reportedly already of £60 million - shows they are committed to a takeover.

Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, said: "I think 777 were fully aware of the charges levelled against Everton. They must have done their own assessment. I think there is a broader issue in regards to: 'Are 777 appropriate owners to take over a club as senior and significant as Everton' because I've got my reservations about their owners.

"The more you see reported by the likes of Josimar and some of the other investigative journalists that have looked at 777's background, the more twitchy you become.