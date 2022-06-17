Everton’s fixtures for the 2022-23 Premier League season have been released.
The Toffees will kick-off their campaign when Chelsea visit Goodison Park on Saturday 6 August.
Frank Lampard’s side endured a rollercoaster of a ride last campaign. They finished a disappointing 16th, having secured their top-flight status on the penultimate day with a dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.
Still, Lampard helped rebuild bridges with Evertonians and there is optimism heading into the latest term.
It’s been somewhat of a subdued transfer window for the Blues so far, with Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Jonjoe Kenny among the senior players to depart.
Everton have yet to make a signing but it’s difficult to envisage a few won’t arrive before the curtain-raiser against Chelsea.
Taking some of those rumours into account, here’s how Everton could line-up when they face Thomas Tuchel’s men.