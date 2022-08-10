Conor Coady, Amadou Onana, James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinage have signed for Everton during the summer transfer window.

It was certainly an exciting 24 hours at Goodison Park.

At breakneck speed, Everton did not add just one but two new members to their squad.

And yesterday afternoon, having been in the stands for Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League season, Amadou Onana was announced.

The Toffees splashed out a fee that could reach up to £33.5 million on the 20-year-old Belgium international. He’s signed a five-year contract.

Indeed, Everton are looking a lot stronger after narrowly avoiding relegation last season.

Lampard has also recruited James Tarkowski, Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre (loan).

They’ll be aiming to pick up their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (12.30 BST).

It’ll be intriguing what side the Blues play against Steven Gerrard’s side.

How Everton could line-up

Jordan Pickford will undoubtedly be in goal. Bar a Jorginho penalty, England’s No.1 would have had a clean sheet against Chelsea.

Tarkowski has already made a profound impact and was superb on his debut.

But the ex-Burnley defender will have two new partners if Lampard continues with a 3-4-3 formation. Ben Godfrey suffered a fractured leg in the first half and is sidelined for around three months, while Yerry Mina limped off with ankle ligament damage.

In truth, it’s easy to see Coady being thrown straight in. He’s a tried-and-tested Premier League player and can slot into the heart of the three-man defence. That’s the role he played for Wolves.

Mason Holgate did well after coming on for Godfrey. He’s likely to get the nod over Michael Keane, while Seamus Coleman may still be slightly short of match fitness.

Nathan Patterson will be proud of his performance on his Premier League debut. The Scotland international, who arrived from Rangers in January, was fearless in a right wing-back role against a Chelsea side expected to be in the top-four mix once again.

On the opposite flank, Vitalii Mykolenko is likely to keep his spot over Vinagre, who came off the bench after Mina couldn’t continue.

Alex Iwobi’s performance in the number-six role in the middle of the park left plenty of Evertonians purring - along with Lampard.

Given it was a new position for the versatile Nigeria international, he excelled.

Indeed, Lampard has to weigh up whether to stick with Abdoulaye Doucoure hand a debut to Onana.

The Everton boss has asked for a degree of patience with the new signing, though, so Doucoure may keep his spot.

The Toffees will have a senior striker back available in Salomon Rondon. He was forced to serve the final game of a three-match suspension against Chelsea, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unavailable with a knee injury for the next month.

Rondon’s return means that Anthony Gordon can return to a wider position. The fans’ favourite displayed plenty of endeavour and spirit when spearheading the attack against Thomas Tuchel’s men but is better as an inverted forward.

Then Lampard has to decide on selecting Dwight McNeil or Demarai Gray. Both showed some flashes in the Chelsea loss but because he’s been around since day one of pre-season, Gray may just get the nod.