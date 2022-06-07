Everton pre-season 2022: return date, tour, friendlies, fixture release date and more

All the key information needed ahead of Everton’s 2022-23 Premier League season.

Everton’s players are putting their feet up after a rollercoaster of a 2021-22 season.

The Toffees sailed close to losing their Premier League status for the first time.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Frank Lampard ensured that relegation was avoided in the penultimate fixture of the campaign.

A dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace sparked a mass pitch invasion, with scenes of euphoria and relief.

Now Everton look ahead towards the 2022-23 season - with supporters expecting things to be much more positive.

Here are all the details needed about the Toffees’ pre-season plans.

When do Everton return for pre-season?

Lampard admitted after the final-day loss at Arsenal that Everton could be back on either Friday 1 July or Saturday 2 July.

Are Everton going on a pre-season tour?

Yes. The Blues are jetting off to America and play two matches.

Who are Everton playing in pre-season?

Lampard’s side have two games organised so far. They face Arsenal on Saturday 16 July at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland (00.00 BST).

Everton then play MLS outfit Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Wednesday 20 July (01.00 BST)

Everton in action against Man Utd in pre-season last summer. Picture: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Will Everton play any friendlies in England?

None have been announced so far.

Everton played two games at their Finch Farm training ground last summer - against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers.

They then made the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

When are Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season released?

Fixtures are announced at 0900 BST on Thursday 16 June

When does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?