A look at where Everton are projected to finish in the Premier League

Everton have turned to Sean Dyche as the man they hope will keep them in the Premier League this season. The former Watford and Burnley boss won his opening game in charge against table toppers Arsenal.

However, his side were beaten 2-0 away at Liverpool last night. They remain in 18th in the table and are a point from safety.

Next up is a huge clash against 17th placed Leeds United at Goodison Park this weekend. The Whites are currently without a permanent manager.

Based on data collected by FiveThirtyEight, here is an updated look at where Everton are predicted to finish this term now...

1 . 20. Southampton Predicted points tally: 30 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2 . 19. Bournemouth Predicted points tally: 32 Photo Sales

3 . 18. Everton Predicted points tally: 33 Photo Sales

4 . 17. Nottingham Forest Predicted points tally: 38 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales