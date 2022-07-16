Everton face Arsenal at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore during their pre-season tour of America.

Everton start their summer friendly programme when they take on Arsenal tonight (00.00 BST).

The Toffees have been back to training for almost two weeks now as Frank Lampard prepares for his first full campaign in charge.

After narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation last term, Everton will be determined to not get dragged into another dogfight.

The Blues have jetted off to America for a pre-season tour.

They meet top-flight rivals Arsenal at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and Lampard will be keen for his troops to see his troops carry out what they’ve been working on since returning.

You would imagine that Everton will give most players a run-out during the 90 minutes against the Gunners.

But will Lampard start with a strong team or look to mix things up? Here’s our prediction.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Not been back as long as some of his team-mates but the No.1 will be desperate to get going. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

2. RB - Nathan Patterson Played just once after joining Everton from Rangers in January. But is now over his ankle injury and will have a point to prove. Seamus Coleman may just be given longer to recover after picking up an injury on international duty. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

3. CB - James Tarkowski Supporters will be relishing the chance to see the new signing in his first game.

4. CB - Ben Godfrey Lampard may be planning to settle down his defence from the first game - and Godfrey could be the player he has in mind ahead of Yerry Mina. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images