Here is Everton’s predicted starting line-up against Brentford.

Everton are set to return to action this weekend as they continue to search for their first win of the Premier League campaign.

They have so far played out three very tight matches but have only managed to pick up a single point, while Brentford have enjoyed a positive start despite defeat to Fulham last time out.

Ahead of this weekend’s trip down south, we take a look at the predicted line-up...

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford did a good job last season despite Everton only narrowing avoiding relegation and it will take a lot for him to be dropped by the Toffees.

With Asmir Begovic currently his own real competition in between the sticks, it is unlikely he will be replaced anytime soon.

Defence

Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko

Frank Lampard is likely to continue with his three-man defence and two wing-backs that he has used in the opening three matches.

The Everton boss has limited options and his defence will be left unchanged with James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Mason Holgate at the back, with Nathan Patterson and Vitalii Mykolenko up the flanks.

Injuries to Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey has left the Toffees with few options, while Michael Keane’s poor season last time out has left him struggling to reclaim his spot.

Midfield

Alex Iwobi & Amadou Onana

Alex Iwobi will continue in his new spot in the centre of midfield, however his former partner in Tom Davies might not be 100 per cent and Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andres Gomes remains sidelined.

This may pave the way for new signing Amadou Onana to earn his first Premier League start for Everton after showing glimpses of his talent since making his debut against Aston Villa.

Attack

Dwight McNeil, Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon handed in a transfer request earlier this week but is unlikely to be dropped given his importance to the team.

The young forward will keep his spot in attack amid Chelsea’s interest alongside Demarai Gray, while Dwight McNeil could return to the fold in a bid to kickstart his career on Merseyside.