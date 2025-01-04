Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team predicted to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

Everton play their first game of 2025 when they make the long trip to AFC Bournemouth (3pm GMT).

The Toffees will be hoping that this year is less turbulent than 2024, with the club hit by two points deductions and a failed takeover. But The Friedkin Group purchased Everton last month which has raised optimism for the future.

Still, the immediate task is to win games and ensure that a Premier League relegation battle is avoided. Everton currently sit just two points above the drop zone after losing 2-0 to Nottingham Forest last time out. That arrested a four-game unbeaten streak and the issues that Sean Dyche’s side have had came back to the surface.

Everton now face a Bournemouth outfit who are flying high in seventh. In addition, the Toffees have failed to win in their past six visits to the Vitality Stadium - losing five of them. Dyche’s men will be without Dwight McNeil (knee) and Seamus Coleman (knock) along with long-term absentees James Garner (back) and Time Iroegbunam (foot). The Goodison Park boss will surely be weighing up changes from the Forest reverse as Everton aim for just a second away victory over the campaign.

With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted to face Bournemouth.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Little chance with either of Forest’s goal last week but made a couple of big saves to keep the scoreline down.

RB - Nathan Patterson

Delivered an encouraging cameo against Forest. Everton need to improve in attack and Patterson’s ability on the overlap can help with that.

CB - James Tarkowski

Really was under-par against Forest and must set the example as captain.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have looked more assured with the England international in the starting line-up after his injury.

LB - Ashley Young

Vitalii Mykolenko’s form has come under scrutiny this season and he may benefit from a spell out of the team. Young could, therefore, switch flanks.

RM - Jesper Lindstrom

The right-hand side is proving somewhat of a problem position for Everton. Jack Harrison was subbed at half-time against Forest for Lindstrom and he could now feature from the outset.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Not quite at his best against Forest but the number of minutes Gueye has racked up of late means that wasn’t a surprise. A six-day break between games should really help.

CM - Orel Mangala

One of the few Everton players who has really shown consistency of late and has become a fans’ favourite.

LM - Iliman Ndiaye

The player who will be capable of creating Everton’s best moments - as he did against Forest.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Will help with the structure of the team but must avoid receiving the ball in deep areas as it was his error that led to Forest’s second goal.

ST - Armando Broja

Lacked service for the most part against Forest but showed enough to keep his place in terms of hold-up play and linking with others. Will be aiming to build on that.

Subs

Virginia, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Armstrong, Harrison, Beto, Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti.