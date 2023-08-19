Register
Everton predicted line-up vs Aston Villa - as Dominic Calvert-Lewin decision made - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 19th Aug 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 11:16 BST

Everton go on their travels for the first time in the 2023-24 season as they face Aston Villa.

The Toffees started the new campaign with a 1-0 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last week. However, Sean Dyche’s side had more than enough goalscoring chances to put the game to bed, especially in the first half.

Dyche has insisted he will be reaffirming the good aspects of the performance to his squad ahead of the clash although he knows Everton face tough opposition.

Villa suffered a shock 5-1 defeat by Newcastle United in their opening fixture. However, the Birmingham-based side went on a magnificent run after Unai Emery took charge as head coach last season, culminating in qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Dyche has to decide as to whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin can start for the Blues. The striker was omitted against Fulham but got 90 minutes under his belt in a training match at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground earlier this week. The likes of Arnaut Danjuma and Vitalii Mykolenko also featured as they aim to get up to full match fitness.

Ahead of the trip to Villa Park, here’s the Everton team we predict will line-up.

Will be frustrated he didn’t collect a clean sheet last week and could be fairly busy against Villa.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Will be frustrated he didn't collect a clean sheet last week and could be fairly busy against Villa.

Performance against Fulham came in for scrutiny from some sections of fans but it’s easy to forget he’s still inexperienced in terms of the Premier League.

RB - Nathan Patterson

Performance against Fulham came in for scrutiny from some sections of fans but it's easy to forget he's still inexperienced in terms of the Premier League.

Dyche seems to have settled on his old Burnley defensive partnership for now.

CB - Michael Keane

Dyche seems to have settled on his old Burnley defensive partnership for now.

Will lead Everton out again in Seamus Coleman’s absence.

CB - James Tarkowksi

Will lead Everton out again in Seamus Coleman's absence.

