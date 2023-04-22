Everton predicted team to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Everton aim to take a step towards Premier League survival when they travel to Crystal Palace today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees find themselves very much in the relegation mix and head into the Selhurst Park fixture above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Sean Dyche’s side are winless in their past four games and suffered a dire 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last time out.

Now Everton are going to have to deliver something they’re done just once this season if they’re to survive - starting winning away from home.

For the trip to Palace, Blues captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure is forced to serve the final of a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana missed the Fulham reverse because of a groin issue. And Dyche also has to decide whether he starts Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who looks set to rejoin the squad after missing the previous 10 matches.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton tea we predict to face Palace.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 will have been disappointed to have conceded three points against Fulham and may be kept on his toes again.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Was run ragged after coming on against Fulham but Ben Godfrey has been poor for the past two games and Patterson may be given a chance.

3 . CB - Michael Keane Was part of a lacklustre defensive performance last time but Dyche seems to have settled on Keane as his preferred option.

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Had one of his poorest games for Everton since arriving against Fulham and needs to bounce back.