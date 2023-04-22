Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace - as Sean Dyche lands double injury boost - gallery

Everton predicted team to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 09:30 BST

Everton aim to take a step towards Premier League survival when they travel to Crystal Palace today (15.00 BST).

The Toffees find themselves very much in the relegation mix and head into the Selhurst Park fixture above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Sean Dyche’s side are winless in their past four games and suffered a dire 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park last time out.

Now Everton are going to have to deliver something they’re done just once this season if they’re to survive - starting winning away from home.

For the trip to Palace, Blues captain Seamus Coleman has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Abdoulaye Doucoure is forced to serve the final of a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, Amadou Onana missed the Fulham reverse because of a groin issue. And Dyche also has to decide whether he starts Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who looks set to rejoin the squad after missing the previous 10 matches.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton tea we predict to face Palace.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Was run ragged after coming on against Fulham but Ben Godfrey has been poor for the past two games and Patterson may be given a chance.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

3. CB - Michael Keane

Was part of a lacklustre defensive performance last time but Dyche seems to have settled on Keane as his preferred option.

3. CB - Michael Keane

4. CB - James Tarkowski

Had one of his poorest games for Everton since arriving against Fulham and needs to bounce back.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

Had one of his poorest games for Everton since arriving against Fulham and needs to bounce back.

