Everton play their final pre-season friendly of the summer against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park this evening (19.45 BST).
The ‘Match for Peace’ is taking place to raise funds to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.
Some 2,000 Ukrainians across Merseyside have been given free tickets for the game as Frank Lampard’s side step up their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Toffees got their first win of the summer under their belt with a 4-2 defeat of Blackpool last Sunday.
And it’s been a busy week for Everton in terms of recruitment.
They’ve brought in Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon before yesterday swooping for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil in a deal that could reach £20 million.
Certainly, the Evertonians heading to Goodison will be hoping to get a first glimpse of the new duo.
But will either start against Kyiv? Here’s the team that we think Frank Lampard will name.