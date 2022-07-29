Everton face Dynamo Kyiv in the ‘Match for Peace’ at Goodison Park.

Everton play their final pre-season friendly of the summer against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park this evening (19.45 BST).

The ‘Match for Peace’ is taking place to raise funds to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

Some 2,000 Ukrainians across Merseyside have been given free tickets for the game as Frank Lampard’s side step up their preparations ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Toffees got their first win of the summer under their belt with a 4-2 defeat of Blackpool last Sunday.

And it’s been a busy week for Everton in terms of recruitment.

They’ve brought in Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon before yesterday swooping for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil in a deal that could reach £20 million.

Certainly, the Evertonians heading to Goodison will be hoping to get a first glimpse of the new duo.

But will either start against Kyiv? Here’s the team that we think Frank Lampard will name.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Will be hoping to end pre-season with a clean sheet. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. CB - Ben Godfrey The England international is looking to cement his place in Everton’s team ahead of the new season. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

3. CB - Yerry Mina The defender’s future has been somewhat uncertain over the summer but Lampard may well be planning with Mina in his team. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

4. CB - James Tarkowki Already made a huge impact since arriving. Passing was top-drawer against Blackpool. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images