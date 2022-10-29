Everton team news and predicted team vs Fulham.

Everton are aiming for successive victories when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League today (17.30 BST).

The Toffees delivered arguably their best performance of the season last week when comprehensively beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.

But now Frank Lampard knows his side will have to build on that display - especially away from home.

For the clash against in-form Fulham, Everton welcome back Nathan Patterson to their squad. Having started all seven opening league games, the Scotland international has been absent with an ankle injury since September.

It’s a nice headache for Lampard to have whether to restore Patterson to his side.

But will the former Rangers defender start? Here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name.

GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 is aiming for successive clean sheets and may be busier than he was than against Palace. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

RB - Seamus Coleman Patterson is back in contention but Coleman's performance against Palace means it would be very harsh if he was benched. A nice headache, by his own admission, for Lampard to have. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

CB - Conor Coady Will have to be at his very best physically to nullify the threat of Fulham's talisman Alexsandr Mitrovic. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

CB - James Tarkowski Aiming for another big performance to thrust himself into the World Cup picture for England. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images