Everton boss Frank Lampard. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Everton predicted line-up gallery vs Fulham - one change made but it’s not Nathan Patterson

Everton team news and predicted team vs Fulham.

By Will Rooney
32 minutes ago

Everton are aiming for successive victories when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League today (17.30 BST).

The Toffees delivered arguably their best performance of the season last week when comprehensively beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.

But now Frank Lampard knows his side will have to build on that display - especially away from home.

For the clash against in-form Fulham, Everton welcome back Nathan Patterson to their squad. Having started all seven opening league games, the Scotland international has been absent with an ankle injury since September.

It’s a nice headache for Lampard to have whether to restore Patterson to his side.

But will the former Rangers defender start? Here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 is aiming for successive clean sheets and may be busier than he was than against Palace.

Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

Patterson is back in contention but Coleman’s performance against Palace means it would be very harsh if he was benched. A nice headache, by his own admission, for Lampard to have.

Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

3. CB - Conor Coady

Will have to be at his very best physically to nullify the threat of Fulham’s talisman Alexsandr Mitrovic.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

4. CB - James Tarkowski

Aiming for another big performance to thrust himself into the World Cup picture for England.

Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

FulhamNathan PattersonFrank LampardCrystal Palace
