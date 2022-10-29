Everton predicted line-up gallery vs Fulham - one change made but it’s not Nathan Patterson
Everton team news and predicted team vs Fulham.
Everton are aiming for successive victories when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League today (17.30 BST).
The Toffees delivered arguably their best performance of the season last week when comprehensively beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.
But now Frank Lampard knows his side will have to build on that display - especially away from home.
For the clash against in-form Fulham, Everton welcome back Nathan Patterson to their squad. Having started all seven opening league games, the Scotland international has been absent with an ankle injury since September.
It’s a nice headache for Lampard to have whether to restore Patterson to his side.
But will the former Rangers defender start? Here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard to name.