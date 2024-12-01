Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against Manchester United.

Everton go in search of their first victory on the road at Manchester United in 11 years this afternoon.

Old Trafford has proven to be a tricky venue for the Toffees, with Bryan Oviedo’s goal in 2013 the last time that they tasted victory. And Sean Dyche’s side make the short trip to be the opponents of Ruben Amorim’s first Premier League home game since being appointed Red Devils boss.

There is plenty of attention on Amorim, but there’s also pressure on Dyche among Evertonians. While the Blues have lost just once in their past eight games, they have lacked any sort of cutting edge lately and were last week held to a 0-0 draw against 10-man Brentford.

Dyche does not want to lose the steeliness that the Blues have shown in recent weeks but also accepts that there needs to be more prowess in the final third. Yet it will be a balancing act facing a volatile United side who do have potency when firing on all cylinders. With everything in mind, there’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Kept successive clean sheets after making big saves against West Ham and Brentford. Could be in for a busy afternoon.

RB - Ashley Young

Been one of Everton’s best performers of late and deserves to keep his spot despite the clamour for Nathan Patterson. Should get a good reception against his former club.

CB - James Tarkowski

Started the season struggling for form but has been improved somewhat in recent weeks. Still more to come to reach the levels he is capable of.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton have not lost a game in the three matches Branthwaite has started this season, which speaks volumes. Heads to the club who very much admirer his talent.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Struggled for much of the season but there is no other out-and-out option so is likely to continue.

RM - Jack Harrison

Jesper Lindstrom hasn’t made too much of an impact in recent weeks and Dyche may want to bring back Harrison for his work-rate down the flank.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The Senegal international has enjoyed a decent campaign so far and been one of Everton’s top players this campaign. One of the first names on the team sheet despite being aged 35.

CM - Orel Mangala

Gives Everton a sense of control in the engine room on the ball. A cool head will be required.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Operated as the No.10 for much of the season but he could return to the flank to help the team in terms of Dyche’s possible set-up.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Failed to hit the heights that he has shown in the two previous seasons under Dyche but would gives Everton more structure. Better in an advanced role rather than playing deeper. It would mean fans’ favourite Iliman Ndiaye only features on the bench, though.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

No doubt will be frustrated by the lack of goals - and chances - that he’s been getting recently. But Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a focal point which is something that Beto struggles with.

Subs

Virginia, Keane, O’Brien, Patterson, Armstrong, Ndiaye, Lindstrom, Beto, Broja