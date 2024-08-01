Everton go in search of their first victory of the pre-season calendar when they face Preston North End on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Toffees are winless in their three friendly games so far this summer. They were held to a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers before suffering a 2-1 loss to Salford City and a 3-0 defeat at Coventry City earlier this week.

Sean Dyche won’t be overly concerned by the results as he stated that the main onus of the games has been on fitness. But he was left disappointed with the manner of the reverse at Coventry, with Everton second-best in all departments.

The Toffees have unusually had a swathe of injury issues for this time of year. Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson have still to feature in any of the games while Idrissa Gana Gueye, Youseff Chermiti and Jesper Lindstrom were all absent at Coventry along with new signing Jake O’Brien.

Dyche is hopeful of getting some of his players back to face Championship side Preston at Deepdale and may look to make some changes after the Coventry game. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Joao Virginia Kept the scoreline down with two good saves against Coventry and has one last game before Jordan Pickford returns after the Euros. | Getty Images

2 . RB - Roman Dixon The 19-year-old has looked sharp throughout pre-season and he might just be handed a chance from the outset. | Getty Images

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Having been ever-present in the Premier League for the past two seasons, Tarkowski has had a glute issue in pre-season. But Dyche was hopeful that Tarkowski would be back at Preston and Everton will get minutes before the Premier League opener. | Getty Images