Everton play their final home game of the season when they host Sheffield United at Goodison Park.
There is nothing on the line for both clubs and Blues supporters were hoping that they could head to L4 in relaxed atmosphere and enjoying the warm weather having comfortably secured Premier League survival. Despite being hit by an eight-point deduction, Sean Dyche has guided Everton to safety in fine style.
Yet what overhangs Everton is a protracted takeover saga that looks set to hit the buffers. 777 Partners agreed to purchase the club eight months ago from majority owner Farhad Moshiri but it looks dead in the water. Reports have suggested that the Miami-based firm have placed Belgium club Standard Liege on the market, with their game last night postponed after protesting fans blocked the team coach from reaching the stadium.
Still, fans will try to enjoy Everton’s clash against Sheffield United, who have already finished bottom of the table, as much as they can. It will also be intriguing how many of Dyche’s players will step out at Goodison for the final times. Eight players are out of contract while director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted sales are required in the summer transfer window.
Regardless, Dyche will want to pick up a victory and extend the Toffees’ unbeaten run to six games. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.
