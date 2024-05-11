Everton play their final home game of the season when they host Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

There is nothing on the line for both clubs and Blues supporters were hoping that they could head to L4 in relaxed atmosphere and enjoying the warm weather having comfortably secured Premier League survival. Despite being hit by an eight-point deduction, Sean Dyche has guided Everton to safety in fine style.

Yet what overhangs Everton is a protracted takeover saga that looks set to hit the buffers. 777 Partners agreed to purchase the club eight months ago from majority owner Farhad Moshiri but it looks dead in the water. Reports have suggested that the Miami-based firm have placed Belgium club Standard Liege on the market, with their game last night postponed after protesting fans blocked the team coach from reaching the stadium.

Still, fans will try to enjoy Everton’s clash against Sheffield United, who have already finished bottom of the table, as much as they can. It will also be intriguing how many of Dyche’s players will step out at Goodison for the final times. Eight players are out of contract while director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted sales are required in the summer transfer window.

Regardless, Dyche will want to pick up a victory and extend the Toffees’ unbeaten run to six games. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 keeper can no longer win the Golden Glove but will want to take impetus into the Euros.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton captain is leaning towards continuing his career aged 35, according to Dyche, despite being out of contract. Regardless of whether it's his final Goodison game or not, a start would be deserved given what the club have gone through.

3 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite The 21-year-old is eyeing a place in England's Euro squad and will want to continue his blistering form. Supporters will be hoping that Branthwaite isn't sold in the summer and it's last Goodison game.

4 . CB - Ben Godfrey James Tarkowski has been magnificent throughout the season and ever-present. If there is a game for the defender to be rested, though, it's this one. Godfrey could get a chance in his favoured role if that's the case.