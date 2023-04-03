Everton team predicted to face Tottenham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton’s battle to avoid Premier League relegation recommences when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park this evening (20.00 BST).

The Toffees had moved up to 15th in the table before the international break following a dramatic 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

But results over the weekend did not go Sean Dyche’s side’s way. Wins for Bournemouth and West Ham mean that Everton are now back down to 18th.

Still, Dyche will not be overly concerned. The pragmatic Blues boss is only too aware that only his team can dictate whether survival is achieved or not.

For the visit of Tottenham, who sacked Antonio Conte during the international break despite being in the race for a top-four finish, Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) and Andros Townsend (ACL) again.

Dyche still has several selections decisions to weigh up - including whether to hand Ellis Simms a start after he bagged the equaliser off the bench against Chelsea.

Here’s the Everton team we predict to line-up against Spurs.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England No.1 stopper will have to be at his best to keep out his fellow Three Lion in Harry Kane.

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton skipper bounced back to fitness and was excellent for the Republic of Ireland in their loss against France when marking Kylian Mbappe.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski The break will no doubt have helped the ever-present centre-back.

4 . CB - Michael Keane Very much first choice alongside Tarkowksi in central defence.