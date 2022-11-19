Everton vs Celtic predicted team ahead of the Sydney Super Cup clash.

Everton play the first of two games in the Sydney Super Cup when they face Celtic in the early hours of Sunday morning (03.45 GMT).

The Toffees are in Australia after the season paused for the World Cup and Frank Lampard will be hoping for a productive spell.

Everton find themselves just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone. And after sobering back-to-back defeats to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and the top flight, Lampard knows improvement is required to ensure another scrap at the bottom of the table is avoided.

The Blues are missing six players in total. Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (both England), Amadou Onana (Belgium) and Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal) are all at the World Cup while Alex Iwobi (Nigeria) and Seamus Coleman (Republic of Ireland) were called up for international friendlies.

With a game against Wester Sydney Warriors also taking place next week, it’ll be interesting to see the team Lampard names.

Here’s the Everton starting line-up we predict to face Scottish champions Celtic.

GK - Asmir Begovic Pickford is away at the World Cup, which means Begovic is likely to start.

RB - Nathan Patterson The Scot started the past two games before the break but is still working his way back from an ankle injury. More minutes will be valuable.

CB - James Tarkowski The former Burnley defender is extremely durable and Lampard may want to see how he fares with another centre-back while Coady is away.

CB - Ben Godfrey Made his return from a fractured leg for the under-21s last week. This is another good opportunity to continue his recovery.