Everton team news and predicted team against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round.

Everton turn their attention to the FA Cup when they travel to Manchester United in the third round tonight (20.00 GMT).

Manager Frank Lampard has come under significant pressure after Tuesday’s chastening 4-1 loss at home to Brighton.

The Toffees now find themselves in the Premier League relegation zone and there are fears among fans that the drop is looming.

But Lampard has insisted he’s not seeking reassurances on his future and is instead focusing on what he can impact - which is results on the pitch.

In the early rounds of cup competitions, clubs often use it as a chance to rotate their squad and give some players on the periphery a chance.

However, given that the heat is on Lampard, that may not be the case against United at Old Trafford.

Nathan Patterson (knee), James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) are ruled out while Anthony Gordon (illness), Michael Keane (muscle) and Mason Holgate (unknown) were absent against Brighton.

With all that in mind, here’s how we expect Everton to line-up United.

Everton boss Frank Lampard Everton manager Frank Lampard.

GK - Jordan Pickford Arguably been Everton's best player this season and Lampard may not want to bench him despite having the utmost trust in No.2 Asmir Begovic.

RWB - Seamus Coleman Patterson is out injured although the experience of Coleman may well have already been in Lampard's mind.

CB - Ben Godfrey Top class against Man City and it was a surprise to some he was benched against Brighton.