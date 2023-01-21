Everton team expected to face West Ham in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Everton travel to West Ham United this afternoon in what’s set to be a huge clash in the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees are very much in the mire and find themselves joint-bottom - along with the Hammers.

Indeed, both clubs are desperate to get out of their current position. But if there is a loser, Everton manager Frank Lampard or West Ham boss David Moyes will come under further pressure.

The Blues have won just one league game in their past 11 but did defeat West Ham in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park earlier in the campaign.

Lampard could be weighing up changes from last weekend’s dismal loss to Southampton.

Here’s the Everton team we expect to line-up at the London Stadium.

GK - Jordan Pickford Aiming for his first clean sheet since 29 October for Everton.

CB - Ben Godfrey Started three of the past four games and seems to have won a spot in Lampard's defence.

CB - Conor Coady The England international as been fairly consistent this season but must be better than his performance against Southampton.

CB - James Tarkowski Similar to his defensive partner Coady.