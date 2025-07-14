How Everton could line-up in their first pre-season friendly of the summer against League Two side Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.

Everton’s preparations for the 2025-26 season begin in earnest as they play their first friendly of the summer against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night (19.45 BST).

The Toffees ended last season with plenty of momentum behind them. David Moyes’ return as manager ensured that Everton comfortably avoided a Premier League relegation battle, with 13th place secured. The Blues said an emotional goodbye to Goodison Park, with the club now ready to move to their new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

Moyes has made it clear that he wants Everton to start challenging in the upper echelons of the table once again. But the manager knows that a massive summer is ahead. Nine members of last term’s squad have left, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton have signed Charly Alcaraz on a permanent basis for £13 million after spending the second half of last season on loan from Flamengo, as well as bringing Thierno Barry from Villarreal for £27 million.

There is still plenty more to do for Moyes and his recruitment staff. But he will be looking forward to being back on the touchline as Everton face League Two side Accrington at the Wham Stadium. The Toffees spent last week training in Scotland and the players will also be relishing a return to action.

In truth, it will be a game to dust out the cobwebs as Everton look to build sharpness ahead of their trip to Leeds United on the opening day of the Premier League season in a month’s time.

Everton team predicted

GK - Harry Tyrer

Jordan Pickford only returned to training on Monday after being given an extended break having represented England. It means that Tyrer, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool, could start between the posts.

RB - Nathan Patterson

The Scot faces a big summer. Patterson joined Everton three-and-a-half years ago from Rangers but has failed to become a regular starter. Injuries have contributed to Patterson's issues but it might be now or never if he's going to make it on Merseyside.

CB - Jake O'Brien

Was one of the main beneficiaries of Moyes' return as manager. O'Brien was deployed as a makeshift right-back in the second half of the season but he is a centre-half by trade. With James Tarkowski working his way back from a hamstring issue, O'Brien has a chance to stake a claim.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton made a statement of intent by tying their prized asset down to a new contract. He has the potential to be a starter for England at next year's World Cup and that journey starts against Accrington. However, Moyes may still be cautious with Branthwaite as he ended last term with a hamstring problem.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international is still the only out-and-out option. Moyes may want to sign another left-back to add competition but, for now, Mykolenko remains first choice.

RM - Isaac Heath

Everton are lacking wide options and Iliman Ndiaye won't play after just coming back to training after playing for Senegal. Heath was part of the training squad in Scotland and he is versatile. The 20-year-old might get a chance.

CM - James Garner

Started plenty of games in the second half of last season. However, Garner will know that Everton are likely to sign more options in the middle of the park this summer so he'll be hoping to hit the ground running.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

The 21-year-old faces an intriguing pre-season. Iroegbunam showed some encouraging signs in his maiden campaign after joining from Aston Villa a year ago. But he also lacks experience and still has a lot of learning to do.

LW - Dwight McNeil

The former Burnley man missed the best part of four months last season because of a knee injury. McNeil will want to make up for lost time and he'll also be aware that more wingers are likely to be signed this summer, so he must put down a marker.

AM - Charly Alcaraz

It was a no-brainer to make the Argentine's move permanent for £13 million. Alcaraz impressed during his loan spell from Flamengo in the second half of last term, recording two goals and three assists in 16 games. He must build on that.

ST - Beto

Everton have splashed the cash to sign Barry. But given that the new arrival is still only 22 and has not played in the Premier League, he will need a bedding-in period. Beto scored seven goals after Moyes' return and, as things stand, he is the first choice.