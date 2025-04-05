Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton face another stern examination when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park today (12.30pm).

The Toffees’ nine-match Premier League unbeaten run came to an end after a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby earlier this week. David Moyes took positives from the performance against the league leaders, though, and was adamant Diogo Jota’s goal should not have stood because of offside.

But Everton now need to focus on second-placed Arsenal. Injury concerns have significantly eased, with Iliman Ndiaye coming off the bench against Liverpool while Dwight McNeil closing in on being back from a knee issue.

Ahead of the game, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 didn't have all that much to do against Liverpool but will know he could be in store for a busy afternoon.

RB - Jake O'Brien

The Republic of Ireland international did really well against Liverpool's Luis Diaz and will be relishing another defensive battle.

CB - James Tarkowski

The vice-captain has been in the headlines for his tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in the derby. Tarkowski will have to put that to the back of his mind and let his football do the talking.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Another chance to test himself against a top outfit and show England manager Thomas Tuchel why he should be in the senior set-up.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international had a fine game against Bukayo Saka in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will be hoping to replicate that.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The 35-year-old is vying for Everton Player of the Season. He has been immense and harrying the Arsenal engine room and picking up loose balls will be crucial.

CM - Abdoualye Doucoure

Can be like marmite among fans but Moyes is a fan of Doucoure's work off the ball. He could, therefore, drop deeper and replace James Garner.

CM - Charly Alcaraz

The on-loan Flamengo man did carry somewhat of a threat against Liverpool but he is much better in a central role rather than on the flank.

RW - Armando Broja

Jack Harrison endured a difficult night against Liverpool. Although the Leeds loanee always works hard, Moyes may want a bit more of an attacking threat. Broja is back from injury and plays on the right-hand side for Albania so it's a role he can operate in but will have to do work on the back foot.

ST - Beto

Missed a big chance against Liverpool but he continues to get opportunities. That is always a positive and Moyes will ask Beto to again be a handful like he was for Liverpool.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Everton did extremely well without their talisman while he was injured. Ndiaye came off the bench against Liverpool and there could be a temptation to hand him around an hour to cause mayhem.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Young, Garner, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Harrison, Chermiti.