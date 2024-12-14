Everton team predicted to face Arsenal in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.

Everton face the first of three tough fixtures when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium (3pm GMT).

The Toffees find themselves five points above the Premier League relegation zone after a 4-0 win over Wolves. Sean Dyche was disappointed that the Merseyside derby against Liverpool had to be postponed last weekend amid Storm Darragh, although some supporters feel the extra rest could be a help.

A run against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City is as difficult as they come. The Gunners have found decent form again, beating Monaco 3-0 in the Champions League earlier this week. However, Mikel Arteta’s side do have injury issues, though, and Everton could look to take advantage.

The Blues are looking fairly healthy when it comes to absences, with James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam the only two on the sidelines. He must also decide whether to stick with a winning team or make changes to suit the opponent.

With everything in mind, here is the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 sits second in the race for the Golden Glove but is likely to have his work cut out from open play and set-pieces.

RB - Ashley Young

Been one of Everton’s best performers this season despite being 39 and is playing very much on merit.

CB - James Tarkowski

Had a difficult start to the season by his own standards but is hopefully starting to find some rhythm.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Started the past four games so he’s getting into a groove after injury, although the additional week’s rest may be beneficial.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Come under scrutiny this campaign and the Ukraine international will have his work cut out marking Bukayo Saka.

RW - Iliman Ndiaye

Made a bright start to his Everton career and getting him into one-vs-one scenarios will be important.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The Senegal international’s nous and energy in the middle of the park will be crucial. Scored in the 2-1 loss when the two sides met on the final day of last season.

CM - Orel Mangala

Offers Everton a cool head on the ball in engine room and that will be important to give his team-mates some respite when they do have possession.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Set-piece delivery will be so important - and so will the work he offers off the ball to help out Mykolenko.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Not to all fans’ taste but there is no denying that the ex-Watford man gives Everton structure and more balance when he does play in the No.10 position.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Will have a task on his hands leading the line on his own and impact in both boxes will be crucial. Has fresh competition now Armando Broja is fit.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, O’Brien, Keane, Lindstrom, Harrison, Broja, Beto.