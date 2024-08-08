Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against AS Roma at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have their final dress rehearsal ahead of the new season when they face AS Roma at Goodison Park on Saturday (17.00 BST).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees will play host to their last friendly fixture at the Grand Old Lady in the club’s history, with a move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium taking place in a year’s time.

But that’s something Sean Dyche won’t be focused on and instead will want to see a decent performance from his Everton troops. Pre-season has mainly been about fitness, with the Blues drawing 3-3 with Sligo Rovers before losing 2-1 against Salford City and 3-0 at Coventry City.

There has been more emphasis on tactics in recent games, though, with a 3-0 victory at Preston North End yielded and then a 6-0 behind-closed-doors win over Motherwell secured earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma will be Everton’s toughest test to date, though, and it’s one final chance for Dyche to run the rule over his side with the 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Brighton & Hove Albion looming.

The Toffees will be without Youssef Chermiti (foot) and Nathan Petterson (hamstring) while the likes of James Garner (calf) and Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) are doubts. It’ll also be interesting if Dyche makes any changes from the Preston triumph.

Ahead of the Roma encounter, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back from his deserved break after his heroics that led to England reaching the final of Euro 2024. Will be aiming to get a bit of rhythm behind him.

RB - Ashley Young

Seamus Coleman has had some niggles and Dyche will want to ensure that he's got a player 100% up to speed for the Brighton game. That may mean Young is given the nod, with Nathan Patterson still to return from his hamstring issue.

CB - James Tarkowski

Came back from a glute injury to feature at Preston last weekend. The Everton vice-captain has yet to miss a Premier League game during his two years at the club and will be aiming to keep up that record.

CB - Jake O'Brien

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £17 million signing from Lyon has scored twice in as many games since his arrival. However, it's his defensive attributes that Dyche will want to see most. Branthwaite is recovering from minor groin surgery and he may not be ready to start or involved at all.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Made his comeback from an ankle injury against Preston. The Ukraine international is undisputed first choice although some cover could arrive later in the window depending on Everton's budget.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Appears to have shaken off a calf issue he had earlier in pre-season. Gueye heads into the campaign as a key man despite being aged 35, with Everton extending his contract by a year at the end of last term.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looked very impressive since signing from Aston Villa and will get to show his prowess to the home faithful.

RW - Jack Harrison

The on-loan Leeds United man been sharp so far this summer. Harrison operated in the No.10 role at Preston but could be moved back to the flank.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Dyche has tried several players in the hole in pre-season with Neal Maupay, Beto, Iliman Ndiaye and Harrison all being deployed. However, Doucoure is the tried-and-tested option and could feature there with the Brighton game just a week away.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will be hoping to net his first goal in pre-season and take that into the upcoming campaign. Remains a player who Dyche has the utmost faith in.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Looked much more like himself at Preston, winning the penalty and then scoring. There has been some uncertainty around Calvert-Lewin's future as he's into the final year of his deal but if he can stay sharp and fit, he will be an asset regardless.