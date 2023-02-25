Everton team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to move further clear of the Premier League relegation battle when they face Aston Villa at Goodison Park today (15.00 GMT).

The change of manager from Frank Lampard to Sean Dyche has certainly reaped the rewards so far for the Toffees. In his three games in charge, Dyche has engineered victories over leaders Arsenal and bottom-three rivals Leeds United.

Now they aim for a third successive win at Goodison against Villa - who have lost their previous three games.

Still, Dyche will know that the Blues are in for a tough game against Unai Emery’s outfit.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) will again be absent for Everton along with Nathan Patterson (knee) and Andros Townsend (ACL).

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Put pen to paper on a new four-year deal and will now a Photo Sales

2 . RB - Seamus Coleman The captain was not only magnificent against Leeds but netted a sublime winner. Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales

3 . CB - Conor Coady The Wolves loanee has helped keep two clean sheets at home in as many games. Photo Sales

4 . CB - James Tarkowski Another who’s been solid in the past two home games and his threat from set-pieces will also be important. Photo Sales