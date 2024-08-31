Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Everton go in search of their first victory of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park (15.00 BST).

The Toffees have yet to pick up a point in their opening two games after comprehensive losses to Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur. But Sean Dyche’s side did at least deliver a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round, which should be a confidence-booster.

Dyche will have some decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up against a Bournemouth side who have picked up 1-1 draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

Seamus Coleman and James Garner made respective returns from injury against Doncaster, while Ashley Young is back having served a one-match ban in the Premier League. But Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson and Youssef Chermiti remain sidelined through injury.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Bournemouth.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 will be looking to bounce back after his error made at Tottenham - and will be irked he’s already conceded seven goals this season.

RB - Ashley Young

Roman Dixon did well against Spurs on his full Everton debut and there’s no doubt sections of fans would like him to keep his spot. But Dyche tends to lean for more experience and with Young back available after his one-match suspension, he’s likely to come back in. Coleman is still searching for match fitness.

CB - James Tarkowski

The former Burnley defender was absent against Doncaster as a precaution. Tarkowski should continue his record of being ever-present for Everton in the Premier League but improvements at the back are needed.

CB - Michael Keane

Portions of fans will want Jake O’Brien to be given his Premier League bow after featuring against Doncaster. But Keane is seemingly ahead in the pecking order as Jarrad Branthwaite continues to recover from a groin injury.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international is the only senior left-back in the squad and is one of the safest bets to start.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

There has been no better player than the 21-year-old so far and he bagged his maiden goal for the club against Doncaster. There may be ups and downs along the way but Iroegbunam is in red-hot form.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Came off the bench against Doncaster and it was no surprise he was rested. Remains a valuable player but the arrival of Orel Mangala will add more cover and competition in the role.

RW - Jack Harrison

Another who was only a used substitute in the Donny win. Harrison looked sharp in pre-season and will want to get Bournemouth on the backfoot.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Iliman Ndiaye took his goal superbly against Doncaster but Dyche has suggested there is still a period of adaptation. Doucoure has very much been a favourite since Dyche’s arrival at the club.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Set-pieces are always on the money but supporters will want to see more from McNeil from open play.

ST - Beto

Deadline day largely revolved around whether Dominic Calvert-Lewin would remain at Goodison Park. Despite being into the final year of his contract, he remains at Goodison Park. But after the speculation, Dyche may not feel it’s prudent to start Calvert-Lewin and may stick with Beto, who bagged against Doncaster.