Everton predicted starting line-up vs Bournemouth - as Neal Maupay decision made - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 28th May 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 09:33 BST

Everton prepare for one of the most important games in the club’s history when they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Toffees’ battle to avoid Premier League relegation has gone down the very last fixture of the 2022-23 season. For successive years, the proud club have been in a scrap to retain their top-flight status.

Everton managed to stay up on the penultimate day last term yet now their battle against the drop heads to the wire.

But the Blues do at least have their fate in their own hands. They sit 17th in the table - two points above 18th-placed Leicester City and 19th-placed Leeds United. Win and Sean Dyche’s side are safe.

Yet Everton haven’t exactly been dealt a kind hand for the clash. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ruled out with a hamstring injury, which is a significant blow. What’s more, Dyche may not have any senior full-backs available with Nathan Patterson and Seamus Coleman sidelined while Vitalii Mykolenko is doubtful.

The Blues boss will have decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up for the seismic clash. Here’s the team we predict to line-up.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has some big decisions to make.

1. Everton predicted XI

Everton manager Sean Dyche has some big decisions to make.

One final big performance is needed from many fan's Player of the Season.

2. GK - Jordan Pickford

One final big performance is needed from many fan’s Player of the Season.

May be forced to act asa makeshift right wing-back given the injury problems. Will still look to get up and down.

3. CM - Alex Iwobi

May be forced to act asa makeshift right wing-back given the injury problems. Will still look to get up and down.

Confirmed he will depart Everton this summer - and will want to sign off with avoiding relegation.

4. CB - Yerry Mina

Confirmed he will depart Everton this summer - and will want to sign off with avoiding relegation.

