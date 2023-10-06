Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Everton predicted starting line-up vs Bournemouth - as Sean Dyche goes more attacking - gallery

Everton team predicted to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 14:03 BST

Everton aim for a first win at Goodison Park this season when they host AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (15.00 BST).

And Sean Dyche will certainly be demanding that his Toffees squad take up the mantle and deliver much-needed three points on their own patch. After losses to Fulham, Wolves, Arsenal and most recently Luton Town, pressure is mounting on Everton to pick up results.

A 2-1 reverse to Luton, which handed the newly-promoted out their maiden Premier League win, was rued as unacceptable by supporters. Dyche was left exasperated at full-time, with Everton creating goalscoring chances yet again before succumbing to two set-piece goals.

The Everton boss has now demanded for the Blues to ‘take opportunities and to take control’ to ensure they’re not hauled into a third successive relegation battle. Dyche may be weighing up changes to his line-up against a Bournemouth outfit who have still to win this season and conceded 15 goals. With that in mind, here’s how Everton are predicted to line-up.

Still awaits a clean sheet this season.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Still awaits a clean sheet this season.

Ashley Young was below par against Luton and Patterson can add more thrust down the flank.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Ashley Young was below par against Luton and Patterson can add more thrust down the flank.

The Everton captain must provide more organisation from set-pieces.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

The Everton captain must provide more organisation from set-pieces.

Been one of the few brightsparks this season amid reports he’s about to sign a new deal.

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Been one of the few brightsparks this season amid reports he’s about to sign a new deal.

