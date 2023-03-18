Register
Everton predicted starting line-up gallery vs Chelsea - as Amadou Onana decision made

Everton predicted line-up against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:34 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT

Everton make the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League today in their final game before the international break

The Toffees have made marked improvements since Sean Dyche took the reins, with nine points garnered from seven matches.

A 1-0 defeat of Brentford last weekend moved Everton up to 15th in the Premier League table although the drop zone still looms large. Dyche knows that there is still more progress to be made - especially away from home. The Blues have won just once on their travels this season.

They now prepare to face a Chelsea side who’ve started to click under Graham Potter after a plethora of signings last summer and in the January transfer window. Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again because of a hamstring issue while Andros Townsend has been sidelined for a year with an ACL issue.

Here’s the Everton team we predict to face Chelsea.

The England No.1 stopper may have his work cut out but is in top form.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 stopper may have his work cut out but is in top form.

The Everton skipper has proven plenty doubters wrong again of late.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

The Everton skipper has proven plenty doubters wrong again of late.

A mainstay in the side and will be hoping for another big performance after recapturing his early-season form.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

A mainstay in the side and will be hoping for another big performance after recapturing his early-season form.

Dyche has settled on Keane as his first-choice centre-back alongside Tarkowski.

4. CB - Michael Keane

Dyche has settled on Keane as his first-choice centre-back alongside Tarkowski.

