Everton predicted starting line-up vs Chelsea - as Dwight McNeil injury decision made
Everton get a new era at the club underway when they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (2pm GMT).
The Friedkin Group completed their takeover of the Toffees earlier this week. The purchase was much-anticipated by supporters and they’ll be hoping it can be the start of Everton working their way back to the upper echelons of the Premier League.
The Blues have had close battles with relegation and find themselves in another scrap to stay up this season. Sean Dyche’s side are 16th and two points above the drop zone and face a Chelsea side who are genuine title contenders.
But Everton will take plenty of confidence from a 0-0 draw at Arsenal last weekend and have lost only two games in their past 10.
Loanee Armando Broja cannot feature against his parent club Chelsea, while Dwight McNeil has been rated as ‘touch and go’ because of a knee issue. With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.
GK - Jordan Pickford
England's No.1 showed his quality yet again during the Arsenal draw. There has not been a more important Everton player in the past few years.
RB - Ashley Young
Continues to impress despite being aged 39 and is very much keeping his spot on merit.
CB - James Tarkowski
Looked more like his usual self in recent weeks after a tough start to the season. Likely to have a busy afternoon.
CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
The 22-year-old has started the past five games after his injury in the summer. Still not hit the heights of last term but Branthwaite is finding rhythm.
LB - Vitalii Mykolenko
Has come in for criticism this season at times but was excellent against Arsenal when marking Bukayo Saka. Mykolenko's defensive attributes will again be important.
RW - Jack Harrison
Dwight McNeil may not be risked given his ongoing knee issue so Harrison could continue. Will put a shift in but more quality in the final third is needed.
CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye
The former PSG man's energy in the middle of the park will be important - especially to nullify Cole Palmer.
CM - Orel Mangala
Put together a consistent run of form and made the position his own.
LW - Iliman Ndiaye
Not been as effective in recent weeks compared to the start of the season but is still one of Everton's key threats.
AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure
Gives the Blues more of a structure in the No.10 role where he can help out the middle of the park, as well as use his pace on the counter-attack.
ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Had a thankless task against Arsenal leading the line on his own. Will be hoping some service may come his way.
Subs
Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Lindstrom, McNeil, Beto, Chermiti.
