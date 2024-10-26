Everton predicted starting line-up vs Fulham - as Sean Dyche makes one obvious change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton team predicted to face Fulham in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten run to five games when they welcome Fulham to Goodison Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Toffees have come through a difficult start to the season and have built momentum in recent weeks. Sean Dyche’s side’s 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town last weekend ensured they have accrued eight points in their previous four games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And should they triumph over Fulham, who have earned praise so far this term, Everton could move level on 11 points with their opponents.

The home side are boosted by the return of Jarrad Branthwaite, although Dyche has to weigh up whether to restore the centre-back to his defence or continue with a back four that has kept successive clean sheets. Jesper Lindstrom is also available after illness.

Ahead of Fulham’s visit, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 is out to clean his third successive clean sheet. He may have more to do than he did at Ipswich.

RB - Ashley Young

Come through plenty of early criticism and has been highly impressive in the past couple of games. Despite Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson being back from injury, Young deserves to keep his spot.

CB - James Tarkowski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Been playing through niggles this campaign and looked much more like his usual self in recent games.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Michael Keane has enjoyed a fine upturn in form and netted a fine goal at Ipswich. But Branthwaite is an upgrade and now he’s back to fitness, Dyche must play his best team. A nice dilemma to have.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Had somewhat of a stuttering season so far with injury and illness and will now be hoping to build momentum.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Covered so much ground at Ipswich and continues to provide nous in the engine room at the age of 35.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Been one of Dyche’s most-trusted players during his time as boss. Operated in a deeper role of late.

RW - Jack Harrison

Offers plenty of work-rate down the flank but the challenge is to now add goals and assists to his game, having yet to record one this term.

AM - Dwight McNeil

Thriving in the No.10 role, showing sublime footwork to assist Keane’s goal at Ipswich. Developing into a talismanic figure.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Enjoyed a magnificent start to his Everton career as he netted his third goal at Ipswich. Will hear his new song belted out at Goodison for the first time.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Was unable to take his chances at Ipswich but led the line fantastically with his hold-up play. Would be deserving of a goal.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Mangala, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto