Everton predicted starting line-up vs Ipswich Town - as Sean Dyche makes two changes

The Everton team that could face Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Everton’s season recommences when they make the trip to Ipswich Town today (3pm).

After the international break, Sean Dyche’s side will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run. After a difficult opening to the campaign, the Blues have not lost their previous three games, which included a gutsy 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last time out.

And if Everton have ambitions of climbing the table, they currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, beating newly-promoted Ipswich at Portman Road will be important. The Tractor Boys have made a decent start to life back in the top flight and are one place and one point below the Blues.

Although Everton will be eyeing three points, they do again have injury issues. James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam have been added to the treatment table, with Nathan Paterson, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti still absent - while Jarrad Branthwaite is doubtful.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

The No.1 kept his first clean sheet of the season last time out against Newcastle. He will be determined for successive shutouts.

RB - Ashley Young

Performed with plenty of credit in the past few games on both flanks. With Garner absent, Patterson still not ready and Coleman only just returning, veteran Young is likely to start.

CB - Michael Keane

Delivered a fine performance against Newcastle having come in for flak at times this term. Branthwaite may not be risked while Jake O’Brien is still acclimatising.

CB - James Tarkowski

Not quite been at the heights he’s capable of so far this term. However, Tarkowski has had a couple of niggling injury issues and the international break should have given him a time to rest and recover.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

Back in training after having a calf issue and likely to return to the defence. However, Mykolenko’s performance this campaign have come under some scrutiny from sections of fans.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton will need real energy and resolve against a physical Ipswich side and that is what Gueye can provide.

CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Very much a tried-and-trusted figure under Dyche and has dropped into a deeper role for the most part this season.

RW - Jack Harrison

Always puts a shift in but will also need to contribute from an attacking sense.

AM - Dwight McNeil

Was quiet against Newcastle yet he has been excellent in the No.10 position for the most part.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Enjoyed a fine start to his Everton career and seems to have shaken off an ankle injury he suffered when on Senegal duty.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Spearheaded the attack in every game so far and netted two goals. Will be in for a battle up top and will have to take any opportunities that come his way.