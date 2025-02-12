Everton predicted line-up vs Liverpool - as David Moyes unleashes new formation and makes 3 changes
Everton aim to bring their Merseyside derby curtain down on Goodison Park with a victory over Liverpool.
The Toffees play host to the fixture at the Grand Old Lady for the final time before moving to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season. An emotional evening is in store but Everton don’t need reminding about the challenge they face against a Liverpool side who top the Premier League by six points.
Everton have picked up significantly since David Moyes returned, though. Three successive Premier League victories has alleviated the Blues’ relegation fears and while they suffered a 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup last weekend, there were some positive signs.
Moyes does, however, have limited options available with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman and Orel Mangala all absent.
However, there is no doubt that the Goodison boss will be weighing up some changes as he aims to upset Liverpool’s title charge.
Ahead of the clash, here’s the Everton team predicted.
GK - Jordan Pickford
There may not be another Everton player who would relish a victory as much as the goalkeeper. He could be in for a busy evening but will relish the challenge.
RB - Jake O’Brien
The summer signing from Lyon has done well as a makeshift full-back. He was impressive in shutting out Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma last month and will have to battle Cody Gakpo on the flank.
CB - James Tarkowski
Has to keep a cool head and not be forced into any errors after his two mistakes against Bournemouth. Being the Everton captain, he must set the tone.
CB - Jarrad Branthwaite
Scored in the victory last season and his set-piece threat will be important, but first and foremost he has to get his defensive duties right.
LB - Vitalii Mykolenko
The Ukraine international is back in training after missing out against Bournemouth. Moyes will want Mykolenko available and he has done well marking Mo Salah in the past.
RM - Jack Harrison
The on-loan Leeds winger impressed coming off the bench against Bournemouth. Harrison will always put in a shift and is used to the physicality more than Jesper Lindstrom so that could see a change on the flank.
CM - James Garner
The ex-Manchester United man has been excellent after being thrown into the deep end following injury. Garner will have to go to the well again.
CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye
The 35-year-old looks as sprightly as ever and his energy will be imperative throughout the encounter. He reads the play so well but must then keep things simple on the ball.
CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure
Has chiefly operated in a more attacking role this season but Doucoure could drop deeper to add more bodies in the engine room.
LM - Iliman Ndiaye
Everton’s talisman may have to keep his shape but he has the capabilities to seriously hurt Liverpool on the break.
ST - Carlos Alcaraz
Beto is Everton’s only fit striker but he does have limitations. Instead, Moyes may want someone who adds to the structure of the team and Alcaraz impressed on his debut.
Subs
Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Dixon, Iroegbunam, Lindstrom, Beto, Sherif.