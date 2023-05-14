Register
BREAKING
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Everton predicted starting line-up vs Man City - as Amadou Onana decision made - gallery

Everton predicted team to face Manchester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th May 2023, 08:07 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 08:26 BST

Everton can inch further away from the Premier League relegation zone today - but have a big challenge to do so.

The Toffees sit one point above the bottom three as they prepare to welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park (14.00 BST).

Sean Dyche’s side don’t need reminding that they’ll be heavy underdogs against the current league leaders. City have won their past 10 top-flight games as they not only bid for a third successive title but a treble along with the Champions League and FA Cup.

But Everton displayed last week in their emphatic 5-1 win over Brighton that they’re capable of pulling off an upset. When the Blues travelled to City in December, they picked up a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

With Leeds United drawing against Newcastle United yesterday, Everton remain out of the relegation places. But with Leicester City facing Liverpool tomorrow, they’ll know a result is required.

For the visit of City, Seamus Coleman (knee), Andros Townsend (ACL) and Ruben Vinagre (unknown) will all be absent. Dyche has to decide whether he makes changes to his starting line-up or sticks witht the same team against Brighton.

Made several fine saves at Brighton and will expect a busy afternoon.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Did very well in his first start under Dyche at Brighton. Set for another stiff test.

2. RB - Nathan Patterson

Very much first-choice centre-back at Everton. Was excellent in the reverse clash against City.

3. CB - James Tarkowski

Finally got his chance against Brighton and took it. Mina could be tasked with keeping Erling Haaland quiet and that battle could be intriguing.

4. CB - Yerry Mina

