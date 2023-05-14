Everton predicted team to face Manchester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton can inch further away from the Premier League relegation zone today - but have a big challenge to do so.

The Toffees sit one point above the bottom three as they prepare to welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park (14.00 BST).

Sean Dyche’s side don’t need reminding that they’ll be heavy underdogs against the current league leaders. City have won their past 10 top-flight games as they not only bid for a third successive title but a treble along with the Champions League and FA Cup.

But Everton displayed last week in their emphatic 5-1 win over Brighton that they’re capable of pulling off an upset. When the Blues travelled to City in December, they picked up a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

With Leeds United drawing against Newcastle United yesterday, Everton remain out of the relegation places. But with Leicester City facing Liverpool tomorrow, they’ll know a result is required.

For the visit of City, Seamus Coleman (knee), Andros Townsend (ACL) and Ruben Vinagre (unknown) will all be absent. Dyche has to decide whether he makes changes to his starting line-up or sticks witht the same team against Brighton.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford Made several fine saves at Brighton and will expect a busy afternoon.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Did very well in his first start under Dyche at Brighton. Set for another stiff test.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Very much first-choice centre-back at Everton. Was excellent in the reverse clash against City.

4 . CB - Yerry Mina Finally got his chance against Brighton and took it. Mina could be tasked with keeping Erling Haaland quiet and that battle could be intriguing.