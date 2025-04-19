Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team predicted to face Manchester City in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to continue their rich form when they welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park today (3pm).

The Toffees could mathematically secure their Premier League status - not that anyone believes relegation is possible. Since David Moyes returned as manager in January, a total of 21 points have been accrued.

Last weekend, Everton earned a dramatic 1-0 win at third-placed Nottingham Forest. That moved the Blues up to 13th in the table and Moyes will want a strong ending in the final six games of the campaign. It is also the third-last game that will take place at Goodison.

City have underwhelmed this campaign and they face a battle to qualify for the Champions League so have plenty to play for. Pep Guardiola’s side earned a 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace in their previous game.

When the two sides met at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, Everton earned a 1-1 draw. The Toffees have improved significantly since then but City are also in better fettle.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England's No.1 is aiming for an 11th clean sheet of the season. He could be in for a busy afternoon and will have to be on his mettle.

RB - Jake O'Brien

The summer signing from Lyon has excelled since Moyes' return as a makeshift right-back. He's been defensively sound and posed a threat from set-pieces.

CB - James Tarkowski

The Blues skipper could be in for a busy afternoon and concertation levels cannot dip for a single second.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton's prized asset will again be looking to show how he is one of the top defenders in the country and send a message to England boss Thomas Tuchel.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international is excellent in one-on-one defensive situations and that will be important.

RM - Jack Harrison

Had arguably his best game of the season against Forest as he caught the eye on the front foot, but his tracking back will be imperative.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

The Senegal international seems to be getting better with age and has not lost any of his energy aged 35.

CM - James Garner

Showed how important he can be to the team at Forest and Garner will be looking to really kick on with his Everton career after a couple of long-term injuries.

LM - Iliman Ndiaye

Not as involved as he might have liked at Forest but Ndiaye is capable of tearing any defence apart. Scored a fine goal in the reverse fixture at the Etihad.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Proved his worth yet again with his last-gasp winner at Forest. The questions over whether he will sign a new contract will continue.

ST - Beto

Moyes opted to start Armando Broja against Forest, which was understandable. But Beto made a decent impact off the bench and his ability to cause chaos could suit this game.

Subs

Virginia, Patterson, Young, Keane, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, McNeil, Broja, Chermiti