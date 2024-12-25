Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team predicted to face Man City in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton look to pull off another upset when they travel to Manchester City on Boxing Day.

The Toffees have earned 0-0 draws against Arsenal and Chelsea in the past two games. There was a lot made about the run of fixtures in December but bar a 4-0 loss to Manchester United, Everton have done well having also beaten Wolves 4-0.

Sean Dyche’s side now face the Premier League champions City at the Etihad Stadium. However, Pep Guardiola’s form are in a dire run of form that couldn’t have been predicted. They have lost nine of their past 12 games in all competitions and seventh in the table.

It is a chance for Everton to potentially pull off an upset, although they do have some squad concerns. Ashley Young has to serve a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards while Dwight McNeil continues to be troubled by a knee issue. James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) remain absent.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face City.

GK - Jordan Pickford

England’s No.1 has recorded seven clean sheets in the Premier League this season and leads the race for the Golden Glove.

RB - Seamus Coleman

Dyche will want experience against City so that means that Nathan Patterson could be looked over. Coleman has made two substitute appearances of late, which suggests he will come in for Young.

CB - James Tarkowski

Had arguably his best game of the season against Chelsea and is starting to build some momentum after a tricky start to the season.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international has been defensively sound in the past two games and those qualities will again be required.

RM - Jesper Lindstrom

Jack Harrison looks to be struggling for confidence as he spurned a huge chance against Chelsea. Lindstrom has more pace and that could be something Dyche wants on the counter-attack.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Been one of Everton’s best performers this season and his energy will again be crucial.

CM - Orel Mangala

Proving to be a useful loan signing and has impressed on the back in recent weeks.

LM - Iliman Ndiaye

The Senegal international was excellent against Chelsea and while his defensive work will be important, he could look to really look to test a City defence bereft of belief.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

There are sections of supporters who question Doucoure but the fact of the matter is that Everton deliver better results when he’s in the team. Adds to the midfield structure.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Had to settle for feeding off scraps in the past two games and may be an isolated figure again. Armando Broja is back available but Calvert-Lewin is more suited to leading the line on his own.

Subs

Virginia, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Armstrong, Harrison, Broja, Chermiti, Beto