Everton take on Minesotta United at Allianz Field after losing to Arsenal last weekend.

Everton are back in pre-season action in the early hours of Thursday morning when they take on Minnesota United (01.00 BST).

The Toffees play their final friendly of their tour of America, having suffered a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at the weekend.

Frank Lampard will be looking for another productive run-out from his troops at Allianz Field.

With the Premier League season starting in just more than two weeks’ time, the Everton boss will both be hoping to build fitness and see encouraging signs attacking-wise and defensively.

Lampard deployed a wing-back system against the Gunners, with players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jordan Pickford and ben Godfrey starting.

Meanwhile, summer signing James Tarkowski came off the bench for the second half.

Everton will definitely be without Seamus Coleman and Asmir Begovic, who are sidelined with respective injuries.

And here’s a look at how we think the Blues may start against Minnesota.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford With Asmir Begovic again potentially injured, Everton’s No.1 may start again. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

2. CB - James Tarkowski Everton’s only summer signing to date has already mate a profound impression. Photo: Jan Kruger

3. CB - Michael Keane Came on at half-time against Arsenal and could be set for a start. Photo: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Image

4. CB - Ben Godfrey It may just be the England international who gets to start the game. Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and youngster Reece Welch are also options. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images