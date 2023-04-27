Everton predicted team to face Newcastle in the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Everton face another crucial game in their Premier League survival bid when they welcome Newcastle United to Goodison Park tonight.

The Toffees' perilous position has only worsened after they dropped into the relegation zone last weekend. With Nottingham Forest delivering a 3-1 victory over Brighton, coupled with Leeds United and Leicester City sharing a 1-1 draw, the Toffees are now two points adrift of safety.

Indeed, fans are beginning to worry about the precarious situation the club finds itself in. Everton have just six games remaining to avoid the drop into the Championship and time is at the essence to find the results that will pull them to safety.

The Blues haven't won in their past four games and face a Newcastle side who dismantled Tottenham 6-1 last time out.

Sean Dyche has a task on his hands if he's to engineer a surprise victory that will see his side move out of the drop zone.

Amadou Onana (groin) and Seamus Coleman (hamstring) are doubts although have been back ‘on the grass, accoring to Dyche. Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure is back from a three-game ban yet Mason Holgate is forced to serve a one-match suspension after he was sent off in the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

With that in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict to face Newcastle.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The Sunderland boy will be targeted by the Newcastle fans, as per usual, but he can only be focused on his own game.

2 . RB - Ben Godfrey Coleman may not be over his issue and with Holgate banned, Godfrey may have to come back into the line-up.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski Can take confidence from a clean sheet at Palace and has been one of Everton’s best players this season.

4 . CB - Michael Keane Firmly settled as the preferred partner for Tarkowski having been on the fringes before Dyche’s arrival.