Everton predicted starting line-up vs Sligo Rovers - as Sean Dyche hands out debut

Everton play their first friendly of the summer against Sligo Rovers on Friday (16.00 BST).
The Toffees’ work towards the 2024-25 season started earlier this month and undoubtedly the players will be relishing a return to action after a training camp in the Republic of Ireland.
The encounter against the League of Ireland side will be more of a workout than anything and a chance to blow off the cobwebs. But it’s the start of the pre-season campaign and a chance for supporters to see Everton back in action.
It will also be an emotional evening for Blues captain Seamus Coleman. He left Sligo to join Everton in 2009 for a fee of just £60,000. He has proven one of the greatest bargains in Goodison Park history, having made 422 appearances and scored 28 goals.
Of course, it’s all guesswork what team Sean Dyche will name at the Showgrounds - and wholesale changes during the game are likely. But we’ve decided to give it a go at predicting the Everton team that could start against Sligo.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.