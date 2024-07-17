Everton predicted starting line-up vs Sligo Rovers - as Sean Dyche hands out debut

Everton play their first friendly of the summer against Sligo Rovers on Friday (16.00 BST).

The Toffees’ work towards the 2024-25 season started earlier this month and undoubtedly the players will be relishing a return to action after a training camp in the Republic of Ireland.

The encounter against the League of Ireland side will be more of a workout than anything and a chance to blow off the cobwebs. But it’s the start of the pre-season campaign and a chance for supporters to see Everton back in action.

It will also be an emotional evening for Blues captain Seamus Coleman. He left Sligo to join Everton in 2009 for a fee of just £60,000. He has proven one of the greatest bargains in Goodison Park history, having made 422 appearances and scored 28 goals.

Of course, it’s all guesswork what team Sean Dyche will name at the Showgrounds - and wholesale changes during the game are likely. But we’ve decided to give it a go at predicting the Everton team that could start against Sligo.

1 . GK - Joao Virginia Jordan Pickford is still enjoying a much-deserved break after reaching the final of Euro 2024 with England. No.2 Virginia started against Sligo and may again play 45 minutes along with Billy Crellin. | Getty Images

2 . CB - James Tarkowski Been virtually ever-present since arriving at Everton two years ago. Tarkowski may get 45 minutes under his belt. | Getty Images

3 . CB - Michael Keane Jarrad Branthwaite will undoubtedly be Tarkowski's regular partner in 2024-25 should he remain at Goodison. But Branthwaite went away with England before the Euros and may just be managed that bit more carefully - so Keane could start. | Getty Images

4 . CM - Tim Iroegbunam Purchased for around £10m from Aston Villa and Everton fans could get a first glimpse of the 20-year-old. | Getty Images