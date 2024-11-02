How Everton could line-up against Southampton in the Premier League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten streak to six games when they make the trip to Southampton.

The Toffees have picked up after a difficult start to the season - and a win could see them move up to mid-table should other results go their way. Sean Dyche’s side were lacklustre in their 1-1 draw against Fulham last time out but displayed the ‘relentlessness’ the Everton boss has been demanding to net a 94th-minute equaliser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Blues face a Southampton side who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, having collected just one point in nine games. Everton should believe three points are ripe for the taking at St Mary’s, although Dwight McNeil is an injury doubt after limping off against Fulham, while Abdoulaye Doucoure has had a knock.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Southampton.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Looking for a third clean sheet in four games. Didn’t have all that much to do against Fulham bar Alex Iwobi’s strike.

RB - Ashley Young

Been in good form of late and assisted Beto’s equaliser. Proving his doubters wrong and must continue to do so.

CB - James Tarkowski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Been playing with fitness issues this season but looked much more like his usual self in recent games.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton’s best defender - and arguably best player. Michael Keane has been in decent form but Dyche has to get Branthwaite back into the team.

LB - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international’s form has come under scrutiny somewhat in recent weeks but remains Everton’s only senior option. Probably better in away games when there is not as much emphasis going forward.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Was head and shoulders above everyone else against Fulham and remains a pivotal player.

CM - Orel Mangala

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressed with his energy when coming on in the Fulham encounter. Gives Everton more protection defensively, while Doucoure has had an issue heading into the game.

RW - Jack Harrison

Remains a trusted figure under Dyche but has yet to record a goal or assist this season and that needs to improve.

AM - Dwight McNeil

Dyche is hopeful that the ex-Burnley forward can be involved. If he’s fit, there’s no doubt he will feature from the outset.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Quiet against Fulham by his own standards but has the ability to run amok down the flank. Already a fans’ favourite.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are some calls for goal-hero Beto to be given a chance. However, although Calvert-Lewin has not been on prolific form, he offers plenty in terms of hold-up play to get Everton up the pitch. A goal would do his confidence the world of good.

Subs

Virginia, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Doucoure, Armstrong, Lindstrom, Beto.