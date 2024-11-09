Everton predicted starting line-up vs West Ham - as Sean Dyche makes three changes

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against West Ham in the Premier League.

Everton look to bounce back to winning ways when they make the trip to West Ham United (3pm GMT).

The Toffees saw a five-matches unbeaten streak arrested as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Southampton last weekend. Given that the Saints had picked up just one point in their opening nine games, sections of supporters have put pressure on Everton boss Sean Dyche to deliver.

What’s more, West Ham chief Julen Lopetegui is also under fire despite only being appointed in the summer. They sit 13th in the table.

For the trip to the London Stadium, Dyche will be without Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam and Seamus Coleman. Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil is doubtful because of a knee issue. The Goodison Park supremo also has to decide whether Jarrad Branthwaite should be recalled to the team.

With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford

The England No.1 hasn’t faced too many shots in the past two games yet not been able to keep a clean sheet.

Right-back - Ashley Young

Come through plenty of early-season criticism and has been in solid form in recent weeks.

Centre-back - Jarrad Branthwaite

Dyche has so far resisted restoring the 22-year-old back to his XI after injury. But there is growing pressure on the Everton boss to recall who many believe is the club’s best player.

Centre-back - James Tarkowski

Not hit his usual levels for much of the season but having Branthwaite back alongside him may help Tarkowski settle down.

Left-back - Vitalii Mykolenko

The Ukraine international’s performance levels have come under scrutiny this campaign, but Dyche discussed how solid his back five was last season with Branthwaite in the team - which included Mykolenko.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Been one of Everton’s most consistent performers this campaign despite being aged 35. Provides energy and know-how.

CM - Orel Mangala

Delivered his best performance since arriving on loan from Lyon at Southampton. Starting to settle into life as an Everton player, with Dyche believing Mangala is finding ‘true fitness’.

RW - Jesper Lindstrom

Showed glimpses at Southampton and probably deserves a run in the team.

AM - Jack Harrison

McNeil may not be risked from the outset and Harrison featured in the No.10 role when coming off the bench at Southampton.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

There is a growing clamour for the Senegal international to operate as Everton’s No.10. Dyche was asked about the prospect at his pre-match press conference and suggested Ndiaye currently works better out wide.

ST - Beto

Scored against Fulham and was marginally denied an equaliser at Southampton. There is an argument that Beto is more effective from the bench but Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t had much of an impact in recent weeks so the Gunea-Bissau international deserves his opportunity.