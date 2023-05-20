Register
Everton predicted starting line-up gallery vs Wolves - as Sean Dyche makes two changes

Everton team predicted to face Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th May 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 09:25 BST

Everton make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon (15.00 BST) - and can keep their survial hopes in their own hands.

The Toffees sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone as they prepare for their penultimate game of the season. But a win for Sean Dyche’s side will not only move them four points ahead of Leeds United but ensure they head into the final day knowing they hold their own destiny.

Everton have had troubles on the road this season but dispatched high-flying Brighton 5-1 in their last away game. And while the Blues may have suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of champions-elect Manchester City last weekend, there were plenty of positives to take.

Wolves are 13th in the table but will want to end the campaign strongly heading into next term. They’ve made marked improvements since Julen Lopetegui’s arrival as manager last November and have kept 10 clean sheet at Molineux.

For the trip to Wolves, Everton will be without Seamus Coleman (knee), Vitalii Mykolenko (groin), Ben Godfrey (groin), Tom Davies (hamstring), Andros Townsend (ACL) and Ruben Vinagre. Dominic Calvert-Lewin also was forced off at half-time against City but was due to train yesterday.

With all that in mind, there’s the Everton team we predict to face Wolves.

May have been disappointed he didn’t get closer to Gundogan;s free-kick against City but has been superb throughout the season.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

Looked sound in the past two games he’s come back into the team.

2. RWB - Nathan Patterson

Everton have looked a better side with the Colombia international in the team.

3. CB - Yerry Mina

Played in every league game this season and proven to be a sound free transfer.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

