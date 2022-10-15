Everton prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Everton face a tough test when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today (17.30 BST).

The Toffees’ seven match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend when they suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

Still, Frank Lampard knows Everton’s progress isn’t going to be straightforward given they just survived relegation last season.

Things are still positive among fans but they’re aware of the difficult clash that lies ahead.

Spurs are third in the table and are making tangible progress under Antonio Conte.

Everton make the trip to north London without a key man in Anthony Gordon, who is suspended.

The likes of Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Nathan Patterson are also injured.

But Abdoulaye Doucoure does come back into the squad after missing the United defeat because of family reasons.

With that information in mind, here’s the Everton team we predict Lampard will name.

GK - Jordan Pickford Will have to be at his absolute best to keep out Harry Kane and Co.

RB - Seamus Coleman The Blues captain set to make his third successive start with Nathan Patterson injured and Mason Holgate still unavailable.

CB - Conor Coady Will be relishing the battle ahead against his England team-mate Kane.

CB - James Tarkowski Clips of the defender's robust challenge on former Everton striker Richarlison when playing for Burnley have been doing the rounds on social media.