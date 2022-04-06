Everton have a huge clash against Burnley in the race for Premier League survival.

Everton make the trip to Burnley this evening for a huge clash in the Premier League relegation battle.

The outcome of the Turf Moor fixture will have a big impact on who stays up and who suffers the drop this season.

Heading into the game, four points separate 17th-placed Toffees and 19th-placed Clarets.

A win for Everton will ease fears of a bottom-three finish markedly, while success for Sean Dyche’s side will give them a huge lifeline.

Frank Lampard’s outfit go into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to high-flying West Ham United on Sunday.

The Blues boss took heart from his side’s performance, though, and took the positives despite another away loss.

Everton’s misery was compounded by the sending off of Michael Keane, however. He will serve a one-match suspension while Allan is banned for one final game.

What’s more, Nathan Patterson’s season appears over and required ankle surgery and Donny van de Beek (thigh) is again absent after pulling out of the warm-up at West Ham.

Lampard has some decisions to make when it comes to naming his starting line-up in a bid for Everton to engineer a first league win on the road since August.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford Come in for some scrutiny following Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick for West Ham but the England international made several good saves throughout.

2. RB - Seamus Coleman The Everton captain will be desperate to feature after recovering from illness. If he can only make the bench then Jonjoe Kenny will play. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Ben Godfrey Had one of his better games of the season against West Ham. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

4. CB - Mason Holgate Was forced into midfield at West Ham but now likely to drop back into the rearguard with Keane suspended. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images